DL Gerald McCoy ‘would love to return to Tampa’





Gerald McCoy knows the end of his football career is near, but he is ready to give it one more try. Where better to end a career than the place where he had once been at home for almost a decade? The seasoned defensive equipment appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, who spoke to a few hosts, including the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, who made McCoy third overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. As a free agent, McCoy can choose where to make a comeback in 2021, and he has his eye on the home of the Super Bowl champions. “I’d love to go back to Tampa,” McCoy told hosts Mark Dominik and Bill Lekas. “A lot of people had it, they kind of misunderstood what was happening between me and Tampa. They think it was ‘Well he left’ or ‘Tampa released him’. No, there was more than that. or whatever I had with Tampa, we worked out last season when I was with Carolina. “Let me kill this story now. I didn’t go to the Carolina Panthers to return to Tampa. If anyone thinks that football means so much to me that I would make a life decision based on trying to get back to an organization,” they don’t know me So I didn’t go to Carolina to return to Tampa it had nothing to do with my decision and there’s no bad blood I talked to Jason Light I talked to the Glazers I’m texting all my teammates, I text these guys all the time, especially after they win. And when they won the Super Bowl, I was really excited for those guys. ” McCoy is two seasons away from a Buccaneer, having been released after the 2018 season in a move that was more about pay cap and age than production. A hot commodity in the free market for agents, he visited multiple teams before signing with divisional rival Panthers in a move many saw as an opportunity for revenge. As McCoy pointed out on Monday, that was not his motive. Although he gave no explanation as to why he chose Carolina, McCoy did his best to silence any thought of division or bad blood between him and the Buccaneers. After spending his first nine seasons devastating the defensive interior, but never achieving much team success with the once-directionless Buccaneers, his departure preceded an incredible year-long turnaround. And while McCoy spent many long months mending a quadriceps tendon that ended his 2020 season – for which he signed a contract with Dallas – before it even started, his former team rode a hot streak all the way to his second Lombardi Trophy. . in the history of the franchise. With the battle window still open in 2021, no one can blame McCoy for wanting to organize a homecoming that gives him the chance to taste the success he rarely experienced with the Buccaneers. We even had him as our pick for a free agent fit with the Bucs, who have plenty of work to do to keep their title-winning squad. “If there was a situation where I could go back, that would be great,” McCoy said. “I still have a home there and I have always loved Tampa. I grew up as a Tampa fan, I was blessed enough to be called up there and I have always wanted to experience winning in Tampa. to be there. “ A year ago, another McCoy – LeSean – made similar rapprochement with the Philadelphia Eagles, sending a public message to the team drafting him that he would like to return to them at a late stage in his career. Instead, he signed with Tampa Bay, where he played a tertiary role at best, but won his second Super Bowl. Gerald McCoy would be a depth addition and probably wouldn’t cost much after missing an entire season. And unlike the guy who shares his last name, he can just get lucky and eventually be reunited with his old squad – if they want him, and the shell space to bring him home.







