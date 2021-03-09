Sports
Michael and Kyly Clarke in a rumored reunion
Channel 7 is reportedly hoping to lure both Michael and Kyly Clarke to participate in the next season from SAS Australia
The former glamor couple from Australian cricket were married for six years before quitting in early 2020.
TO SPEAK: Wife spills about marriage to Steve Smith
‘DREADFUL’: Cricket world torches NZ’s $ 2.6 million man
But according to New ideaChannel 7 would like to reunite the divorced couple on the hit reality show.
The publication quoted an “insider” in which Michael Clarke “committed to participate”.
And in a cunning twist, casting agents are believed to seduce his ex, house rules star Kyly, also 39, to also sign up for the series, ”the publication added.
Michael and Kyly now share joint custody with daughter Kelsey-Lee and are believed to be on good terms.
I think I have been extremely lucky to have been able to go through a divorce with my child’s mother and that we are still good friends, Clarke said last July.
I actually think Kyly and my friendship is now as strong as ever.
We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say too that we’ll both always prioritize our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mom and dad. “
Both moved to new romances after their split, with Michael dates from Sydney fashion designer Pip Edwards, while Kyly was with Supercars driver James Courtney for a short period.
But both are now believed to be single again.
Sam Burgess’ SAS Australia appearance canceled?
New idea also reports that retired NRL star Sam Burgess would be taking part in the upcoming season, but one the number of recent scandals may have changed those plans
Sam’s involvement is all in the air now, and if Channel seven that risk on someone like him remains to be seen, said the “insider.”
The former South Sydney Rabbitohs star will spend more time presiding over a magistrate after allegedly committing traffic offenses.
The 32-year-old was reportedly driving a BMW X5 when he pulled up on the Hume Highway south of Sydney last month.
“He was subjected to a random roadside drug test before being taken to Southern Highlands Police Station, where he had a secondary oral fluid test,” police said in a statement, without citing Burgess.
“The sample has been sent for further analysis.”
The man was told to go to court for using an unregistered vehicle and failing to obtain an NSW driver’s license after more than three months in Australia.
Earlier in February, Burgess was convicted of intimidating his former father-in-law.
The retired star was sentenced to a two-year community correction order requiring him to behave well.
Burgess will face the Moss Vale local court on May 4 over the allegations.
Sonny Bill Williams would also be shortlisted by the producers of SAS Australia.
Fellow athletes James Magnussen, Shayna Jack, Mitchell Johnson, Nick Cummins, Candice Warner, Sabrina Frederick and Molly Taylor were all featured in the first season.
with AAP
