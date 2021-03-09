New Rochelle football held its first practice under new coach Ray Rhett

NEW ROCHELLE – After months of anticipating the worst news, Nate King was pleasantly surprised when he and his teammates were on the field together on Monday. It marked the start of high school soccer practice in Section 1, a new beginning delayed more than six months by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the calendar wasn’t the only major change in New Rochelle.

Of course, this preseason training also missed the well-known booming voice of Lou DiRienzo, who turned the program into a three-time state champion. Yet DiRienzo’s presence was present in the mind, both embodied in his determined replacement, Ray Rhett, and the message endorsed by King.

“This season really seems to be about having fun, but of course also about winning,” said King. “Having fun is winning. We still expect to win every game. That’s exactly what New Ro football is.”

That philosophy has clearly continued under Rhett, who led his first official training as a head coach on Monday after coaching at New Rochelle for more than 20 years. He still has one of DiRienzo’s best disciples, Greg Foster, next to him.

Those two and Rich Tassello served as co-coaches on the Huguenots’ flight to a state championship. She coached all three playoff games without DiRirenzo, who was transferred by the district after the Section 1 Finals and stepped down later after the season. Both he and Tassello now serve as defensive assistants at Iona Prep.

In New Rochelle, Rhett’s fame with the program doesn’t mean it hasn’t felt any different from the past few seasons.

“When you had such a strong figure in Coach D, I feel like I really miss that,” said Rhett. “In the building he was always here with me as a coach. When I needed something or he needed something … Sometimes I feel like I’m dangling on a string alone, but it is what it is. with the punches rolling. “

And most programs would have everything to offer with the return of Rhett’s team talent. The Huguenots welcomed several key pieces of a state championship team, including King, a Division I-bound lineman and two-way players Colin Jennings, Gary Phillips III and Jason Irrizary, among others.

Fellow senior Jaheim Gregory and sophomore Nico Andrews are expected to make a big impact as New Rochelle’s basketball season draws to a close this week. Andrews moved home from Stepinac, while Gregory thought he was one of the best players on the team in 2019 before sustaining a seasonal injury in September.

“We still hold ourselves to the same standard,” said Jennings, a running back and linebacker. “We’re going out and competing and we’re going to win. That’s the main goal.”

Rhett pointed to King, Jennings, and other seniors who were part of his latest junior varsity team; he was the head coach when they were freshmen.

“They always understood me,” he said. “It was a good group, so it’s great to have them. They understand. And now we have a lot of young players who don’t know anything yet, so it’s about taking the young kids.”

Like everyone else, the Huguenots won’t have long to transition into the new season or the new era, for that matter. They open at home against Ketcham at 7pm on Friday, March 19, leaving little time to play to get to know you.

“You should always recalibrate on the first day of training,” Rhett said. “So we want to keep it simple, make sure these kids understand what to do, be safe and then just fly around and have fun.”

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider