Sports
New Rochelle football held its first practice under new coach Ray Rhett
NEW ROCHELLE – After months of anticipating the worst news, Nate King was pleasantly surprised when he and his teammates were on the field together on Monday. It marked the start of high school soccer practice in Section 1, a new beginning delayed more than six months by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the calendar wasn’t the only major change in New Rochelle.
Of course, this preseason training also missed the well-known booming voice of Lou DiRienzo, who turned the program into a three-time state champion. Yet DiRienzo’s presence was present in the mind, both embodied in his determined replacement, Ray Rhett, and the message endorsed by King.
“This season really seems to be about having fun, but of course also about winning,” said King. “Having fun is winning. We still expect to win every game. That’s exactly what New Ro football is.”
That philosophy has clearly continued under Rhett, who led his first official training as a head coach on Monday after coaching at New Rochelle for more than 20 years. He still has one of DiRienzo’s best disciples, Greg Foster, next to him.
Those two and Rich Tassello served as co-coaches on the Huguenots’ flight to a state championship. She coached all three playoff games without DiRirenzo, who was transferred by the district after the Section 1 Finals and stepped down later after the season. Both he and Tassello now serve as defensive assistants at Iona Prep.
In New Rochelle, Rhett’s fame with the program doesn’t mean it hasn’t felt any different from the past few seasons.
“When you had such a strong figure in Coach D, I feel like I really miss that,” said Rhett. “In the building he was always here with me as a coach. When I needed something or he needed something … Sometimes I feel like I’m dangling on a string alone, but it is what it is. with the punches rolling. “
NEW COACH: New Rochelle hires Ray Rhett as DiRienzo’s replacement
STATE CHAMPS: After weeks of drama, New Rochelle comes out on top
TRANSITION: New head coaches get to know remote teams
And most programs would have everything to offer with the return of Rhett’s team talent. The Huguenots welcomed several key pieces of a state championship team, including King, a Division I-bound lineman and two-way players Colin Jennings, Gary Phillips III and Jason Irrizary, among others.
Fellow senior Jaheim Gregory and sophomore Nico Andrews are expected to make a big impact as New Rochelle’s basketball season draws to a close this week. Andrews moved home from Stepinac, while Gregory thought he was one of the best players on the team in 2019 before sustaining a seasonal injury in September.
“We still hold ourselves to the same standard,” said Jennings, a running back and linebacker. “We’re going out and competing and we’re going to win. That’s the main goal.”
Rhett pointed to King, Jennings, and other seniors who were part of his latest junior varsity team; he was the head coach when they were freshmen.
“They always understood me,” he said. “It was a good group, so it’s great to have them. They understand. And now we have a lot of young players who don’t know anything yet, so it’s about taking the young kids.”
Like everyone else, the Huguenots won’t have long to transition into the new season or the new era, for that matter. They open at home against Ketcham at 7pm on Friday, March 19, leaving little time to play to get to know you.
“You should always recalibrate on the first day of training,” Rhett said. “So we want to keep it simple, make sure these kids understand what to do, be safe and then just fly around and have fun.”
Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]