Hockey ref’s wife, who died of COVID, thinks he contracted it during Carver Co. Games – WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The wife of a juvenile referee, who died of COVID-19, believes he contracted the virus during games in Carver County.
Sixty-two-year-old Dan Culhane passed away at the end of February. His wife, Nancy Mitchell, also contracted the virus and was later told by health officials that she had the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the UK and considered highly contagious.
He liked the game itself. He loved the kids, especially the younger ones who were just learning a little bit, Mitchell said.
For 20 years, Culhane has developed a relationship with players, coaches and fellow referees. He was also a cancer survivor who had been told by doctors to play with precautions again.
He took extra precautions. Multiple masks, electronic whistles, Mitchell said. We have been extremely careful.
But in February they both tested positive for COVID. As she got better, he got worse and had a stroke.
He was put on a ventilator for the procedure and never got off it, she said. “So it was very fast and very shocking, and I just don’t want another family to go through this.
Mitchell said she tested positive for the British variant and believes her husband contracted the virus while directing youth hockey games in Victoria and Waconia. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health recommended a two-week break for youth sports in Carver County. MDH said 27 cases of the COVID variant are now related to the province.
I have empathy for all parents and kids, but personally I think they should at least pause and just analyze this, Mitchell said. You may be fine, but you just don’t know who won’t make it.
In the meantime, she chooses to remember the passion Culhane had for the sport he loved.
That’s one part that’s so sad, you know, he basically died participating in an activity he loved, she said.
Eastern Carver County Schools made some changes Monday through March 21, including a break for all non-varsity winter sports and additional safety precautions for varsity teams.
Carver County parents are committed to keeping sports safe and open. Christina Jax, whose son plays varsity hockey, said she is concerned about what a break could mean for children’s mental health in the sport. She thinks Carver County shouldn’t be isolated, and she wrote to administrators explaining why.
“I don’t think it makes sense to just isolate this poor group of youth athletes. If we’re going to do it, then we have to make general statements for everyone, and be able to actually justify it statistically, ”said Jax.
Last week, the Chaska-Chanhassen Hockey Association said last week that unless there is a direct order from the governor, they will continue to play Minnesota Hockey or local rinks.
