SportSG limits reservation slots for facilities to curb profiteering, Singapore News & Top Stories





In an effort to address the issue of resellers benefiting from the sale of public sports facility bookings, Sport Singapore (SportSG) has announced that starting March 29, all ActiveSG members will be allowed to book up to two slots from the same facility per day. These changes apply to badminton, basketball, netball, volleyball, gateball, hockey, bocce, petanque, squash, table tennis and tennis facilities. Previously, ActiveSG members were allowed to make up to four bookings per day – two peak hours and two non-peak hours. The announcement comes after reports from The Straits Times in January and last month of how social players in some sports have had to turn to resellers after failing to secure booking slots. Some were dissatisfied with the fact that resellers were taking advantage of this and had urged the authorities to do more. This issue was addressed yesterday by Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, when he revealed that last month 105 accounts had been suspended and 735 bookings canceled after investigation. In response in Parliament to a question from Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) on how to improve the facility reservation system, Mr Chua said: “ SportSG actively monitors feedback on the system through channels such as SportSG’s feedback hotline, the system’s technical help desk and app store reviews. “In 2019, SportSG rolled out version 2.0 of its booking app and is regularly releasing updates in response to public feedback and to keep up with app developments. SportSG has also worked to refine booking policies and intensify the fight against scripting and on-selling activities. “ He added that SportSG “has improved on-site enforcement measures” where tenants must be present or their booking canceled. The national agency has also improved system measures to deter scripting – which uses computer programs or bots to make bookings – and has imposed tougher penalties on erring members, including account suspension for those who have abused the system. 27-year-old recreational badminton player S. Levain, who works in the marine industry, had previously had problems booking ActiveSG jobs. While welcoming the news, he said it remains to be seen whether SportSG’s latest guideline will improve the situation. He told ST: “It’s great that they are going to limit the number of bookings a single user can make. But I’ve heard that these resellers work as a group, and I think the fundamental problem of the resellers who hoard the most slots, stay. “But we have to wait and see how the situation changes. It is good to know that accounts will be banned and I hope for recreational players like me that the booking process will improve.”







