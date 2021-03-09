Big South Tournament: Winthrop paves its way to second consecutive conference tournament title ahead of NCAA Tourney and March Madness

Winthrop returns to the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in 22 years.

After hitting the automatic bid last season and unable to make it to the NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles dominated Campbell to place another bid on the big dance, 80-53.

The camels were able to get the lead out of the gate, but it wouldn’t be much longer. They tied the game back up at 10-all at 2:42 PM, but did not score a field goal before the next 7:30 PM on the game clock. Winthrop went on a 10-2 point and took a half-high 20-12 lead on his way to the under-eight media timeout.

The score just went up from there. Winthrop led 32-26 at the break and eventually won 27, which was not the biggest of the day for the Eagles, as they led a whopping 31.

Much of the domination had to do with DJ Burns Jr.’s sharp-shooting effort. In last year’s championship game, he dropped 16 points against Hampton. On Sunday, he scored 22 and went from the field 11 against 12. Winthrop as a team shot 62.7% of the field.

They did this when Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin didn’t have his best game, scoring eight and getting 10 rebounds. I say this because he picked up his third double-double of the season in Monday’s quarter-finals, and on Thursday he was just two rebounds and an assist shy of another.

The Camels were not able to get going much in the second half, as the 27-point deficit was the largest in the Big South final since Liberty defeated High Point in the 2004 episode, 89-44.

The win earned Winthrop their second Big South Tournament title as they progress to their first NCAA tournament since 2017. They lost to 4-seeded Butler in the Round of 64 that season, but this season Winthrop fans have memories of 2006-2007.

Winthrop finished at number 22 in the country that season, walked the table in the Big South and made 6-seeded Our lady in the first round, on Saint Patricks Day, 74-64. There was not much luck for the Irish that day.

Winthrop was again the top seed this season and made light work in a beautiful chalkboard. The only upsets were Longwood with five seeds over four-seeded UNC Asheville in the quarter-finals, and third-seeded Campbell defeated Radford by two seeds in the semi-finals. Winthrop beat those Lancers in the next round 21, 82-61 and later the Camels.

The highlight of the tournament came in the first round when the 7-seeded Hampton defeated the 10-seeded Presbyterian on a Raymond Bethea Jr. three with 2.9 seconds to go. They would lose 15 to Radford in the next round.

Raymond Bethea Jr. sinks the contested match by winning 3 ahead of Hampton with 1 second remaining and sends the Hampton Pirates to the next round of the Big South Tournament with their victory over Presbyterian pic.twitter.com/SheCqCEqsz NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 27, 2021

Campbell’s run was one to be proud of, as it marked their first Big South title appearance since 2017. A win would have given the Camels their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1992. However, this is a bright sign for a young program, as five of their seven top scorers are not seniors.

Winthrop (23-1, 17-1, # 87 KenPom) is now waiting for the NCAA Tournament seed.

Many experts have them as a 12-seed, but they can move up that record easily. It would be their top seed since that 2007 team that earned an 11 seed.