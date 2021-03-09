President’s Blog – March 2021 – Cricket Scotland

In a new feature, Cricket Scotland president Sue Strachan shares an insight into the work she does.

It has now been six months since I took the position of President of Cricket Scotland. In a year of almost zero cricket playing, it feels a bit like we’ve done all the work with little of the fun stuff, but I fervently hope this is about to change as the 2021 cricket season kicks off. As of this writing on March 7, the day before International Women’s Day, cricket activities in Scotland are not yet allowed. Cricket is a contactless sport and is usually played outside (despite the weather at times), so we expect the Scottish Government to allow us to restart our activities soon, albeit with some restrictions. Sport and involvement in sports are enormously helpful in improving people’s mental and physical health and in being part of a community. We all need those things!

I thought I would start a small series of blogs to inform you about the work of Cricket Scotland and in particular answer the question: What is the President of Cricket Scotland actually doing?

Last week I had meetings of the 2 boards and also of the Equality Delivery Group of which I am chairman. Cricket Scotland has a somewhat oddly broad structure – we have the Cricket Scotland Limited (CSL) board (which I consider to be the business board) that I attend representing the other board, the catchy name Cricket Scotland Holdings Ltd (CSHL) board of which I am chairman as president. The CSHL board is the game of cricket board – with representatives from members, clubs and associations all coming together to ensure that Cricket Scotland understands membership priorities and directs resources, financial or human, to those priority areas. We set the direction and work with the CSL Board and staff at Cricket Scotland to make it happen. As board members, our responsibilities are often based on ensuring that two-way communication is effective so that we can work as one large team to deliver the best possible value for the funding we receive and to support our clubs and associations to grow the game and connect with everyone in Scotland and involve them in our sport and be a part of our communities.

The boards discussed how to balance the need with the available resources, how to give our representative teams more high quality cricket and how best to support clubs to come back for 2021 after a tough year in 2020. We at the CSHL boards are working to become more effective and are coming together later this month in a more informal way, albeit virtually again, to discuss how we could achieve that goal and change the way we work together to enable us to do that.

The other priority for me as President is chairing the Equality Delivery Group to promote the fundamental principles of equality, diversity and inclusion in all the work we do. In recent months, we have spent time evaluating progress against our 2018-2021 Equality Action Plan. We have come this far, but there is also a lot of work to be done in the future. We now have representatives from all areas of the game and a priority for this year is to provide training to our staff councils and associations and then support them in their work.

One of the first tasks we have done is to add inclusion as one of Cricket Scotland’s core values, as only through inclusion can we develop true diversity. The work of our development team in key areas of women and girls, disabilities and ethnically diverse communities, supported by our charity partners, will underline our serious commitment to increasing diversity in everything we do. We don’t just want to talk, we are definitely willing to walk the walk!

Enough for now. I hope I have started communicating to anyone interested in what I do in my role as president. I plan to follow this up with regular updates and in the summer clips and photos of the places I go and the people I meet as President of Cricket Scotland!