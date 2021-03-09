Tech women’s tennis drops a few games to start the season





Michigan Tech women’s tennis lost to Illinois Springfield and Lewis University on Sunday and Monday to embark on a seven-game road trip this week. CHATFIELD, Ill. Michigan Tech women’s tennis fell 5-1 to the University of Illinois Springfield on Sunday to open their 2020-21 campaign outdoors at the Velasco Tennis Center. UIS advanced to 3-0 in the past year. The Prairie Stars picked up both doublesets to lead the game 1-0. Marina Fernandez and Mirna Golac fell 6-1 against Franca Bucco and Carol Quevedo. Dominika Bobik and Lauren Opalewski also lost at number 1 in doubles 6-3 to Sina Skjelstad and Neha Mokhasi. Bobik lost in straight sets to No. 1 singles to Quevedo 6-3, 6-2 and the Prairie Stars recorded the deciding run. Opalewski fell 6-1, 6-1 to number 2 singles to Skjelstad. Neva Manas debuted as number 3 singles and fell 6-4, 6-1 loss to Bucco. Fernandez took the first set 6-4 over Makhasi in the closest singles match of the day, but fell 6-3, 6-1 in sets two and three. Golac won by default at number 5 singles. “We were really excited to finally be back out for competitions,” said Kristin Yep, Michigan Tech’s head coach. “Today was a tough way to start the season. We fought hard but weren’t equipped to tackle the elements of outdoor tennis. We have four more games to play this week and we look forward to improving through experience.” “ PLAINFIELD, Ill. – The Huskies continue their seven-game road trip with a 6-1 defeat to Lewis University on Monday morning at the Five Star Tennis Center. Mirna Golac and Marina Fernandez forced a tiebreaker at number 2 in the doubles against Sophie Davis and Joie Reisch, but fell 7-6 (4). Dominika Bobik and Lauren Opalewski also lost 6-2 to number 1 in doubles to Rita Pedroso and Casey Smith. Tech trailed 2-0 after Smith defeated Opalewski in singles 6-0, 6-1. Neva Manas recorded the first singles victory of the season for the Huskies at No. 2. She beat Joie Reisch in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 but losses at No. 4 singles and No. 1 were enough for the Flyers to qualify the team’s victory. Bobik forced a third set with an 8-6 tiebreaker as second, but lost to Pedrosa 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-1 to number 1. Mirna Golac finished last at number 5. She lost to Grace Sueflohn in a 10-point super tiebreaker instead of a third set 6-3, 1-6, 10-5. “They gave their all, but I appreciate our opponents today,” said Yep. “It’s hard to start a game with one player, but I felt like we were attacking the game with the same mentality that was encouraging.” Michigan Tech (0-2) will play against Tiffin University again on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:00 AM.

