Celebrating hockey women – TheLeafsNation

On this International Women’s Day, I asked a number of contributors to TheLeafsNation.com to celebrate some hockey women who mean something to them. This day comes to a point where we see nationally televised matches of the PHWPA’s Dream Gap Tour, and the NWHL is announcing a return to play to hand out the Isobel Cup later this month. Additionally, we’re at the point where organizations like the Seattle Kraken and the Maple Leafs are bringing more women to their Hockey Ops chambers than we’ve seen before, and while it may not be close to the representation we’d like to see , there is no doubt that the NHL is slowly recognizing that there are demographics that they have ruled out.

Here are some of the women we want to celebrate …

Kiana Scottby Tony Ferrari:

Kiana Scott became the first female scout in the OHL when the Erie Otters hired her to scout bantams for the organization in March 2020. Amateur scouting can often be overlooked as it is not visible to everyone. Especially at OHL and bantam level, it generally involves long hours on the road, watching video late at night and preparing reports early in the morning. Kiana has become a role model for so many women looking to break into a male-dominated industry. The Barrie native earned her position by working incredibly hard, appearing all over the rinks to scout during her time at ISS Hockey. She has been an inspiration to many and it probably won’t be long before we hear that she will have a chance at the next level as she strives to eventually scout for an NHL team.

Saroya Tinker by MerOutLoud:

Saroya Tinker is the player to watch in the NWHL. Originally from Oshawa, she plays as a defender for the Metropolitan Riveters. While her game on the ice is remarkable and impressive, her anti-racism on the ice stands out and her dedication to making hockey real for everyone. Tinker was the first NWHL player to publicly call Barstool in the recent drama between Barstool and the NWHL, sparking an onslaught of racist and misogynist attempts from the company and its fans. She handled it all with dignity and grace, and later wrote an essay for The Players Tribune on why Black Girl Hockey Club matters. As a biracial woman, Tinker’s commitment to hockey shows young BIPOC girls that they belong, and her strong voice on the issue of diversity and inclusion in hockey confirms that. She’s only 23 and has already accomplished so much, but I guarantee you Saroya Tinker is just getting started.

Hayley Wickenheiser by Scott Maxwell:

I’ll go with the simple lay-up answer and say Hayley Wickenheiser. Her playing career is second to none with four gold medals at the Olympics, a further seven at the World Champions, along with a whopping 318 points in 216 international matches over the course of her career. Oh, and she’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame too. Her impact on the game has been instrumental in the growth of women’s hockey and inspiring young girls to play hockey by showing them that they too can be an Olympian, a Hockey Hall of Famer, one of the greatest in the game, not just men. . As if that wasn’t impressive enough, she is also now part of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as an assistant director of player development, with the potential to become one of the first female coaches in the league, while continuing to pursue the medical completes training! There really is nothing she cannot do.

Alex Mandryckyby Ryan Hobart:

I want to take a moment to celebrate Alex Mandrycky, hockey administration director at the Seattle Kraken. She has developed an insight and skills for data analysis in hockey that really inspires me. Starting with the statistics website “WAR On Ice,” then moving to a job as a data analyst with the Minnesota Wild, she is now a protagonist in the Seattle organization. The exact nature of her role is clearly unclear, but Seattle has made a sharp effort to develop a team of strong and talented women like Alex. She’s someone I love to listen to so I’ll be sharing an episode of the Too Many Men podcast where she was a guest that I really enjoyed.

Louise St. Jacques by Earl Schwartz:

I want to celebrate the Stanley Cup engraver, Louise St. Jacques. There is no legendary trophy in sports history other than the Stanley Cup, and Louise created the current version with her own two hands. The task of engraving the cup has been shared by two families for the past 80 years, starting with the Petersen’s in the 1940s. Boffey Inc. won the contract in the 1970s and Louise started engraving the cup in 1989. Louise was there to engrave the last 3 Canadian teams in the cup, and hopefully she’s also the one to engrave the next Canadian team. In 1994 she created a precise replica of the cup that is in the Hockey Hall of Fame while the original is presented to teams and players. You can tell the two by a number of errors, such as the “F” in Leafs which was replaced by an “E” in 1963. On the subject of those mistakes: there are thousands of names on the cup, there will probably be a few mistakes if every stroke of the punch is permanent. In Louise’s 30+ years of engraving the cup, the only errors I found were Adam Deadmarsh in ’96 and Manny Legace in 2002. It’s actually more likely that these names were misprinted on the list given to Louise, in in any case, she made the corrections as if traditionally errors had remained. Her track record is impeccable compared to any previous engraver.

Some of the greatest moments in NHL history include the raising of the cup, like Ray Bourque in 2001. Watching captains lift the cup off that table for the first time while fans cheer, you can see the brilliance of all those little notches like any player. listed glows with congratulations. As they take their lap around the ice, you can sometimes see the empty space on the bottom ring, where some fifty new names will soon appear. After the players take turns sipping champagne from the bowl, after the team celebrates the culmination of a season of hard work, the Stanley Cup heads to a Montreal store to sit with Louise.

Without any fanfare or flashes of cameras, she carefully takes apart hockey’s most prized possession every year, cleans it up and stockpiles the names of hockey’s greatest stars. As fans, we are often fascinated by the actions of our favorite players, but those same players are more enamored with Louise’s handy work. I’m sure players are relieved when the season is over and they are number 1, but nothing compares to the reaction of seeing their name on the cup.

At this point most of the bottom 4 bands of the cup are engraved by Louise. Every player who has won the ultimate hockey prize in the last 30 years is infamous for being the one and only Louise St. Jacques

Mer, Marsha and Roxanne by Jon Steitzer:

I feel very privileged to work on this site every day with Mer, Roxanne and Marsha, and I appreciate that sharing their knowledge and opinions about hockey is never as easy as it is for me. The exhausting gatekeeper that female hockey fans and aspiring journalists are exposed to would have easily driven me to enjoy this sport long ago. But they don’t just go on, they continue to shed important light on social issues, which I honestly took for granted for much of my early life. All three play an important role in our coverage of the Leafs on this site, as well as the Marlies and the Toronto Six, and I am grateful for their hard work.