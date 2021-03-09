Astros increase rotation with Odorizzi’s late deal





HOUSTON (AP) Right-handed Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros signed a $ 20.25 million two-year contract on Monday that guarantees $ 20.25 million over two years or $ 23.5 million over three seasons. The deal includes additional performance bonuses that could make it worth at least $ 33.25 million over three years, and possibly more depending on the 2021 and ’22 gig. Odorizzi improves on a Houston spin that Framber Valdz lost indefinitely to a broken finger this spring. Astros ace Justin Verlander is also sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Odorizzi, an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, was limited to four starts last season due to injuries. He was 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA for the Twins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Odorizzi, who turns 31 this month, will receive a $ 6 million signing bonus paid in equal installments every July 15 from 2021-23, a salary of $ 6 million this season and a salary of $ 5 million in 2022. The deal includes a $ 6.5 million player option for 2023 with a $ 3.25 million buyout, and the 2023 option price would increase by $ 2 million each and the buyout by $ 1 million each for 20, 25 and 30 points. He would score one point for each start as a pitcher or pitching appearance of 12 or more outs in 2021 and 2022. He can earn $ 6.75 million in performance bonuses for 2022 innings: $ 500,000 for 100, $ 1 million each for 110, 120, 130, 140, and 150, and $ 1.25 million for 160. If he exercises the option for 2023, he could earn $ 3 million in performance bonuses for innings that year: $ 500,000 each for 120 and 130, and $ 1 million each for 140 and 150. Odorizzi was selected for his first All-Star team in 2019 when he made 30 starts and had a career best 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA. He struckout 178 and gave up 139 hits for the Twins that season. Odorizzi spent the last three seasons with Minnesota and also pitched for Tampa Bay and Kansas City during his nine-year Major League-career. He is 62-56 with a 3.92 ERA in 195 appearances (192 starts). Hes won at least 10 games four times and has four seasons with at least 30 starts. To free up a roster spot for Odorizzi, the Astros put reliever Pedro Bez on the injured list. AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report. More AP MLB:

