Durham Cricket to provide additional benefits to members in 2021

Durham Cricket will offer members a range of additional benefits in addition to their 2021 membership – which it hopes will thank members for their unparalleled loyalty and understanding over the past year.

Despite the 2020 season being played behind closed doors, the majority of fans have signed up for the Durham Defender initiative or renewed their membership early for 2021, giving the club a massive financial boost and support in a difficult time for both the members like the club.

While the 2021 season looks set to allow members’ welcome return to Emirates Riverside, it looks like the first three LV = Insurance County Championship home games will be played behind closed doors. In addition to those matches, the club will also play a Royal London Cup match in Scarborough, in honor of a commitment made in 2020.

Durham Chief Executive Tim Bostock said: While we are delighted that our members can return in 2021, we realize that due to government restrictions, they could miss up to three games of County Championship Cricket. These games are part of their membership, but unfortunately we have no control over the situation, although we are working on being used as a test site for one of the matches, allowing members to attend one of the three games.

We also felt obliged to honor last season’s commitment to play in Scarborough which, while it is an exciting day out for many members, we realize it will not be ideal for others or may not be possible for some members .

Due to the loss of live cricket, we felt members deserved a little more from the club this season. We’ve worked with the whole team to put together a package of additional benefits that we hope will contribute somewhat to both compensating members and allow them to enjoy the games that little bit more.

While we realize that the schedule for 2021 is not full or ideal again, we want members to know that they are not taken for granted and are always the club’s priority, along with the development and financial protection of the club for future generations .

We would like to thank the members once again for their fantastic support and we hope these benefits make the season a little more fun.

2021 Extra member benefits

Free food and drinks at every County Championship match – Each member will receive a voucher to exchange free food and a pint or soft drink at any of the four County Championship matches they can currently attend. The vouchers can be redeemed in the Members Lounge on any of the first two days of play of each game.

Free merchandise Each member will receive a 10 voucher that can be redeemed at the club shop – which will be relaunched in April.

Free transportation The club offers members free bus transport to both Royal London Cup matches to be played on site in 2021 (Scarborough and South Northumberland).

Concert discount Members receive a 10% discount on all tickets purchased for themselves or family and friends for concerts organized by Durham. This includes the Queen concert on sale now and others yet to be announced for 2021 (concerts hosted by external promoters are not guaranteed as part of this discount, including the Michael Bubl concert).

Dedicated host on match day The club employs a dedicated match day host with specific responsibility to meet the needs of members in the Members Lounge throughout the 2021 season. The host will be available to listen to feedback and ensure members have the best experience they’ve ever had at Durham Games.

In the customer’s loyalty program The club will implement a customer loyalty program in the ground in 2021. This means that members will receive additional rewards for the more matches they attend and the more money they spend in the ground.

In addition to these benefits, the club is also working on an upgrade for it streaming service so any matches members cannot attend can be viewed online with enhanced coverage on match days.

Full details of the additional benefits will be provided in the membership packs ahead of the 2021 season.