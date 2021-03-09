Washington football team posts franchise tag Brandon Scherff

A former first-round draft pick, Brandon Scherff has spent his entire NFL career in Washington. Getty images



Offensive linemen are often under the radar. But they are of the utmost importance.

In his six seasons with the Washington Football Team, security guard Brandon Scherff has cemented himself as one of the team’s best and most underrated attacking players. The former first-round draft pick played on the franchise tag last season. The football team announced on Monday that Scherff will play on the franchise tag again in 2021 for the second consecutive year.

The window to appoint franchise players will close on Tuesday. While the soccer team has tagged Scherff, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be playing on the tag. Both parties have until July 15 to reach an agreement on a long-term agreement.

As Washington faces uncertainty in the quarterback position heading into the 2021 season, keeping Scherff on the team takes on additional meaning. Quarterbacks need protection in advance to feel both comfortable and confident in the pocket. Since Washington is striving to lower quarterback sales in the organization and sign a signal caller that could become a mainstay below the center, the guarantee of protection on the offensive line is a major selling point. By signing Scherff, one of the top guards in the league, the Washington Football Team becomes a more attractive place to play for an incoming quarterback.

Consider the offensive lines of the 2020 season NFL teams based on Pro Football Focus rankings. The Cleveland Browns were No. 1 in a season winning their first playoff game since 1994. Baker Mayfield placed the highest QBR of his career with 72.2. The Green Bay Packers had the second-best line of attack in 2020, advancing to the NFC Championship before losing to eventual Super-Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

These statistics illustrate how a strong line of attack is directly related to the overall success of a team (and quarterbacks). Keeping Scherff is therefore important, but it is not without complications.

Scherff played at a $ 15.03 million tag last season and is poised to reset the market for his off-season position if both sides pursue a long-term deal. Its calculated market value is $ 12.7 million with a potential deal worth $ 63.7 million over five years, it said SpotracScherff’s salary for 2021 will be approximately $ 18.04 million, or 120 percent of his previous salary. This makes him one of the game’s highest paid guards and the fourth highest paid offensive lineman. Philadelphia Brandon Brooks leads all non-franchise-labeled security guards with an average annual value of $ 14.1 million.

Keeping Scherff is expensive, but Washington has the leeway to make it work, especially after Alex Smith’s departure. Per About the capthe soccer team is fourth in the league with approximately $ 54 million available cap space. By saying goodbye to Smith, Washington was able to save $ 14.7 million over the limit and raise only $ 8.6 million in dead money.

Scherff had shown interest to stay on the soccer team at the end of the 2020 season when he said he absolutely wanted to stay in Washington. I’ve always said I want to stay where I’ve been called, Scherff said.

Throughout his time in Washington, 29-year-old Scherff has proven himself worth staying around. Last season, according to Stats LLC, he only allowed one sack and committed one penalty (a false start). He was selected for the All-Pro team for the first time in his career in 2020 and four times for the Pro Bowl.

Scherff is one of the foremost offensive players on the Washington Football Team. Getty images



Seth Galina with Pro Football Focus said the following about Scherff:

Scherff has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL since entering the league, and has earned high marks for his career as a pass blocker and run blocker. Overall, his 86.3 PFF rank ranked fourth among all guards in the NFL.

An added benefit of keeping Scherff is that it allows Washington to maintain consistency in the offensive line. Center Chase Roullier re-signed a four-year contract in January, hitting Morgan Moses who has two more seasons on his contract. Unlike other teams that move players on the offensive line, Washington is able to draft a cohesive unit that has the advantage of having worked together over several seasons – something a new quarterback would likely find attractive .

Scherff’s biggest concern is his injury history. He missed three games last season due to a medial collateral ligament sprain he sustained in week 2. He has spent the past three years with an injured reserve and has not played a full season since 2016, his second year in the league.

The Washington Football Team can justify Scherff’s signing, despite the injury history, by seeing an investment in him as an investment in their future franchise quarterback. A signal caller’s success starts with the offensive line, and Scherff is the leader of that unit.