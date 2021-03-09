2A Boys Tennis: Red-Hot Bearcats win seventh straight





By the staff of The Chronicle WF West continued its dominance in the 2A Evergreen Conference, beating Shelton 4-2 at home on Monday and expanding his winning streak to seven games. The Bearcats are now 7-0 and are two games ahead of Shelton who is second in the league, with three regular season games to go. In No. 1 singles Monday, Shelton’s Brandon Wagner defeated WF West freshman Justin Chung 6-2, 6-3. “Justin has not played many matches. He’s learning, ‘said WF West coach Jack State. “This is the best boy he’s played. He was beaten by a child with more experience. “ In No. 2 singles, Justin’s older brother, Joseph Chung, beat Shelton’s Cal Ruiz 6-0, 6-0, where Chung didn’t lose a single point in the first set. “That’s really hard to do,” State said. In number 3 singles, WF West’s Aaron Boggess defeated Daniel Alvarez 6-0. 6-1. In doubles, Cade Cameron and Jacob Blomdahl of WF West beat Jayden Lovingfoss and Wade Wagner 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, Nate Dahlin and Gabe Cuestas, who returned after a three-week absence due to a shin splint injury, defeated Shelton’s Corbin Kree and Sean McCullough 6-1, 6-2. And in the third doubles play, Shelton’s Josh Brennan and Brady Walsh defeated WF West’s Andrew Boggess and Hans Meyer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. A closing post-season tournament is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15 at Centralia High School. For now, the Bearcats will try to secure the league title with a win over Black Hills on Tuesday. “This is the strongest top-to-top team I’ve ever had,” said State. “Maybe not the best, but it’s the strongest from top to bottom.” Tigers fall for Thunderbirds 5-1 Tumwater proved too strong for a Centralia team heading north when the Tigers fell 5-1 on the road on Monday. The Tigers lost their second game in a row and dropped to 2-4. In No. 1 basehits, Centralia’s Landon Kaut lost to Sawyer Lougheed 1-6, 4-6. In No. 2 singles, Brandon Yeung of Centralia won the only game of the Tigers, beating Drew Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). “This was Brandon’s first tiebreaker this season,” said Centralia coach Deb Keahey. “He had a very good year.” In number 3 singles, Tumwater’s Pierce Yates defeated Centralia’s Ryan Kane 6-0, 6-1. On the doubles side, Centralia’s Connor O’Dell and Isaac Parkins lost to Tumwater’s No. 1 singles team 1-6, 1-6. Centralia’s Justin Kuykendall and David Parsons lost to Tumwater’s number 2 singles team and the Tigers were forced to forfeit number 3 singles. “It’s the second half of the season and everyone is getting better,” said Keahey. “Overall it was a good game. We’re getting our matches. “ Centralia will try to get back on track when it travels to Aberdeen on Tuesday.







