Hesitant start for hopeful players at the national table tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the main actors stayed off the stage, players in both sections had a field day in the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championships for Juniors and Youth, which kicked off Monday in Abhay Prashal.

Among the junior boys, Swayam Ibrampurkar of Maharashtra showed character to fight back and record a 3-2 victory over Naman Sharma of Rajasthan. Swayam was down 0-2, but his morale was never low. He changed his strategy, followed an offensive match, and gained success when the Rajasthan boy withered under pressure. Madhya Pradesh’s Ansh Goyal assembled nicely after losing the first game and went up 2-1.

Although he dropped the fourth game for TTFI wildcard contender P Yeshwanth, he was careful not to cut the chances of winning 3-2 in the decider. His statesman Anuj Soni was stuck in a similar position in the match against Gautam Bhargo from Punjab. But he fought well in the second and third sets and won. Despite losing very briefly the next, he quickly concluded the crucial fifth game to record a 3-2 victory.

Odisha’s Santosh Peetam fought well to win the extended opening match before losing the second and third. However, Chhattisgarh’s Pranay Chawan failed to capitalize and let Santosh rally and win the last two matches. Harshul Kweera from Uttarakhand defeated Ishan Kapoor of Chandigarh 3-2 in the Junior Boys, but was unable to repeat the performance against Rohan Lalwani of Chhattisgarh in the Youth Boys section. The Uttarakhand boy kept his chances alive after winning the third and fourth games. In the decider, Rohan beat him by a mile. Shriram Kannan (TTFI) had a difficult start against Rakshit Mohala from Punjab, losing the first two matches 15-13, 9-11. From that position, Shriram played a measured match to outsmart his Punjab opponent. It was more or less the case with other Youth Boys winners.

The event was inaugurated by IG Police Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra. The program was chaired by Arun Kumar Benerjee, General Secretary of the Indian Table Tennis Federation.