National school games to resume with 12 contactless sports





SINGAPORE: Student athletes from 12 contactless sports in the “A”, “B” and “Senior” divisions will compete again at the National School Games from March 29 to May 27. Due to the COVID-19 situation, no spectators will be admitted and safe control measures will be taken for participants, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release on Tuesday (March 9). Advertisement Advertisement The 12 sports that will be resumed are: badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, skipping rope, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, three-on-three volleyball and wushu. These sports have “limited contact and mixing between participants,” said MOE. (Table: MOE) The National School Games were suspended in February last year after Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange. Advertisement Advertisement READ ALSO: ‘Definitely a Loss’ If Students Miss Personal CCAs, But COVID-19 Can Offer Opportunities: Experts The games were initially scheduled to resume from mid to late February with up to 19 sports for the three divisions. “The risks of transmission of COVID-19 and new infection clusters remain a concern even in phase 3,” said MOE. “This is why MOE has tried to minimize the mixing of students between schools and has emphasized safe distance measures in all of our schools to prevent large clusters from breaking out.” Advertisement These are also considerations for the “calibrated approach” to resume the National School Games this year, MOE said. IN FOCUS: Commitment amid the delay – Team SG gears up for an Olympics that remain questionable Seventeen sports remain suspended because they involve “prolonged physical contact during the sport or mixing of students from different schools during the match,” the ministry said. These areas: basketball, canoeing, cricket, cross country skiing, fencing, floorball, football, hockey, judo, netball, rugby, sailing, softball, squash, swimming, track and field and water polo. SAFETY PRECAUTIONS Safe management measures in accordance with national guidelines will be in effect for the 12 sports that resume, MOE said. A maximum of eight players are allowed to communicate during the games. “For sports such as bowling, student athletes will have to keep a minimum safe distance of 2 meters from each other. For net barrier sports, players must stay on either side of the net,” said MOE. READ: Groups of up to 8 allowed for Stage 3 sports activities A maximum of 50 participants are allowed in the site at a time, and each school must remain in the designated area to minimize mixing between students in different schools. READ ALSO: New national football project to encourage young people to train and become a pro MOE also said it expects to resume the National School Games for the “C” and “Junior” divisions in Term 3. “MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with the Sports Councils and schools to ensure the safe conduct of (the National School Games),” the ministry said. “Should the situation evolve, we will review our plans along with national attitudes. Participants are encouraged to adapt to change and maintain good personal hygiene and social responsibility.” BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments To downloadourappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

