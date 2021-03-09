Rams Tourney Run ends in opening round

By: Mike Brohard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. Due to scoring woes, the state of Colorado ran in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament on Monday as No. 3 seed overall.

It was defensive issues that hindered the Rams in the quarterfinals, with 78-65 to No. 6 Boise State at the Thomas and Mack Center, ending the season at 15-5, the last four of the season all ending in the loss column. .

“We couldn’t put together enough registers,” said CSU coach Ryun Williams said. “The O glass hurt us a lot tonight. We recovered really well in the two big wins over Boise; tonight they really punished us on the glass. boards. “

The Broncos, the four-time defensive tournament champion, is moving forward to face No. 7 Wyoming on Tuesday after the Cowgirls have knocked out No. 2 UNLV, 72-56.

Lore Devos , who had scored only 15 combined runs in the four previous games for Colorado State, threw 17 of her best 26 points in the third quarter, falling a little bit like her team. The All-Mountain West first-team artist’s career ended at 999 points on her ledger.

“She had a good match; (Mallory) McGwire can’t guard her,” Williams said. “She was looking for her 3, she caught her feet ready, she let it fly with a lot of confidence. That was nice to see. Lore has really grown there. Such a big game and those big moments, for her to to step up and really carry us through that third quarter, that’s what a senior does. ”

Devos was spectacular in the third inning, hitting 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc, also knocking down three rebounds. The rest of the team added three points to the quarter total.

It wasn’t that her first two frames were bad; she scored nine in the first half and scored the Rams’ first six points of the match. To have such an evening, and finally have the violation surfaced after a long drive on the road, made it hard to accept.

“I think it was just the game. I knew they couldn’t guard me, and they helped low, so I was open,” she said. “I think I just played with a lot of confidence and let it fly.

“It’s really frustrating. It’s a tough loss, and we didn’t want it to end like this. We can still be proud of what we’ve done as a team this year.”

Because of her efforts, the Rams went into the fourth quarter two points lower, but Boise State opened the stanza with a 7-2 run, putting CSU into catch-up mode for the rest of the night. They never did, like the Rams that came out of a three-week stall due to COVID-19 issues for opponents to be on the road for 10 consecutive days – couldn’t string stops together, leading to the Broncos getting 69.2 percent in the last quarter.

Giving up quick runs at the start of the quarters is a recent bugaboo at the end of the campaign, and it proved expensive again in the tournament.

“That start from the fourth, we seemed a little tired, to be fair,” said Williams. “There were a lot of physical match-ups tonight, and Boise won those match-ups. Our kids were great defensively all year round, but it looks like we probably lost that lead defensively with this reset.”

There were breakdowns and Jade Loville led the attack through them, scoring 29 points, with Anna Ostlie and Alexis Mark contributing 11 each. Mark added 13 rebounds for a double-double because the Broncos had a 51-33 edge on the glass, 13 of those offensive collections led to 13 second chance points.

Loville didn’t have much of an impact when the Rams swept the Broncos down the road, but she made up for it in the tournament setting.

“She took a few shots. She didn’t get the ball right the first two times we played them,” said Williams. “She was kind of that difference maker. Later in the game she came to the front of the ledge and got to the foul line a little bit.

But with Boise State Devos’ defense in the fourth inning, she took only one more shot in the game, a deep, late 3 when the outcome was almost decided.

Colorado State’s frustration was that All-Mountain West was Newcomer of the Year McKenna Hofschild was paralyzed in dirty trouble for most of the game, grabbing two in the first half and not taking a shot. She didn’t try to score a field goal until the fourth quarter and came in at 2:00 AM with four errors and immediately took her fifth.

Boise State’s defensive plan was to make her give up the ball, but the conference assistant leader could do damage that way. However, the burden of dirty troubles probably took her off her spark a bit, Williams said.

‘We talked about that. She just couldn’t get into the rhythm, ”he said. “The dirty problems bothered her, and then she might start to play a little shy. They took her out of her game tonight. A few early mistakes got her on her heels. She’s our engine; she’s our engine, and we lean.” a lot about that. In order not to be able to do that as often tonight as we normally do, it kept her out of the flow.

“You know how good she is when she plays offensively and aggressively, and we just couldn’t get her in that mode tonight.”

Tori Williams did her best to retrieve what was lost. Backed by a hot hand in the first quarter, she finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and eight assists while leading the show as Hofschild watched. The guard hit three treys in a row by the end of the first quarter

In front of

“Tori is a good basketball player. We’ve asked her over the past two or three games to wait maybe a few minutes for the point guard, and she was excellent,” said her coach. “She got to the basket; she sees the floor really well. To be able to lean on her in both that position and the 2-spot, that’s a good weapon to have.

‘I thought she was fine tonight. She played to win, she played like a champion. All our kids did. It’s just disappointing that they came up short. ‘