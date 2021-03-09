Switzerland, the Czech Republic herald domestic changes





As European eyes turn to the new season hoping that despite the devastation of COVID-19 cricket will be possible, the governing bodies of the games in Switzerland and the Czech Republic have announced significant changes to their domestic competitions.

In Switzerland, which wants to return to the international squad this year after a nine-year absence, a new Premier League of eight teams will be established in the league of 40 across that will sit above three regional divisions. Based on the results over the three seasons 2017-2019, the eight teams come from six different cantons, with Zurich being represented by three clubs: Zrich Nomads, Zrich Crickets and Power Winterthur. The other five are 2020 champion Geneva, second in St. Gallen, Cossonay (Vaud), Olten (Solothurn) and Bern. Competition is likely to be fierce, with the two bottom teams in the Premier League facing relegation to the regional leagues. There will be a play-off system where the two best teams from each of the regions and the two best third-placed teams compete against the two promotion places. – Advertisement – The regional competitions will involve a further 14 clubs, with Zrich Crickets drafting their second team in the National League East. The West division will be centered on Geneva, with the Central division with teams from Basel and Aargau. The same 23 teams will also compete against the Mr Pickwick Twenty20 League, but in this case they will be divided into three divisions without any separation into premier and regional sections. Olten is the reigning champion in this format after beating Geneva in last year’s final. Cricket Switzerland’s League Explainer Czech Cricket has since managed to expand its domestic T20 competition to three divisions, drawn from twelve clubs. In the new Division III, three clubs will make their league debut: Plzen Guardians, Prague Tigers and Olomouc. The expansion of crickets to the cities of Plzen and Olomouc is a particularly positive development for a sport whose traditional centers are Prague, with six clubs, and to a lesser extent Brno. Division I is contested by teams from five Prague clubs Prague CC, Barbarians, Vinohrady, Spartans and Bohemians and one from Brno CC. Two teams from Prague CC and Brno, along with one from Spartans and United, will compete in Division II, while in the third division the three newcomers will join Moravian CC Brno, the Budjovice Barracudas and other teams from Vinohrady and the Barbarians. to put together a game of seven teams. You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Make sure to visit our homepage for all the latest news, please subscribe for regular updates, and follow up on EC Twitter Facebook LinkedIn and YouTube Not sure where to start? Check out our list of features, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US $ 2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.







