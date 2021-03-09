Washington Football Team places franchise tag on security guard Brandon Scherff for the second year in a row

The Washington Football Team has once again placed the franchise tag on security guard Brandon Scherff, the club announced Monday night. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both parties will continue to work towards a long-term deal. Washington has until July 15, 4 p.m. to sign Scherff for a multi-year contract.

Scherff, who made just over $ 15 million in 2020 while playing under the tag, would make just over $ 18 million under the tag for the 2021 season. Scherff’s market value is three years at $ 13.7 million per season. , according to Spotrac

The fifth overall choice in the 2015 design, the 6-foot-5.315-pound lineman has been a starter since its rookie season. As a four-time Pro Bowler, Scherff was named All-Pro for the first time in 2020, despite missing three games with a knee injury. In doing so, Scherff became the first Washington player to be named First-Team All-Pro since punter Matt Turk in 1996. Scherff’s play last season helped Washington capture his first NFC East title since his rookie season.

29-year-old Scherff expressed his wish to stay in Washington shortly after the football team lost to eventual Buccaneers champion in the wildcard round.

“I’ve always said I want to stay where I’ve been called,” he said, through The Washington Post“And I’ve been here for six years now, and I absolutely love it here … We’re building something here to absolutely run for it in the future.”

The feeling is mutual as offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke openly about his desire to keep Washington’s line intact for years to come.

“Those are the front runners for us,” said Turner during the 2020 season. “They’ve done a great job, Brandon in particular. He brings it every day. He’s the same man, the toughness, the working-class mentality. It helps, energizes. and drives our team. “