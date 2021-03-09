Cold, wet weather doesn’t slow Union Boys tennis





Playing tennis outside in February is usually a lost prospect. It wasn’t for the Union High boys tennis team. They were winning. As the pandemic season progressed in March, the Titans were high in the 4A / 3A Greater St. Helens League with a 6-0 record. They won their first five double matches by beating their opponents. Only last week did Camas stop the run by winning two of the six games against the Titans. “Our biggest obstacle so far has been the weather,” said Union junior and Titans # 1 singles player, Jacob Flentke. “We haven’t been out playing lately, but we’ve been lucky enough to have (indoor) courts at Club Green Meadows. “We haven’t played outside much lately because of the weather, and that bothered us. But once we play outside more, I think this team is unbeatable. “ As a freshman in 2019, Flentke was part of a Union doubles team in that third place in the 4A state. Joining him this season, James Bertheau, a transfer from Mountain View who finished fourth in 2019 in third place in doubles.

“I never expected to get such a good player in,” said national coach Dave Heitsch of Bertheau, who is a junior. Bertheau played No. 1 in doubles with Gabe Hapke against Camas, and they recorded a routine 6-2, 6-2 victory. Both players see the potential of this Titans team, which has just four seniors. “We have a lot of new freshmen, like four or five, and they just came in really well and play varsity,” said Hapke, a junior. Another obvious obstacle for all tennis players is wearing masks while playing. “The mask is pretty worthless,” Bertheau said, wearing his mask after the game. “It gets wet after a while and you have to replace it.” Hapke’s problem with it? “Just breathe,” he said … through his mask. A bigger problem for all tennis players is when the season ends next week, that’s all. There is no state tournament for the second year in a row.

“I think we can get a fair amount of players to the region and the state,” Hapke said should the season go on. For now, the Titans will have to enjoy the run they are on. “It’s really disappointing, but I get it,” Heitsch said that there is no state tournament. “I would love it if the children have something after (the season). “But we will also have a difficult time next year.”







