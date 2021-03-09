Rohit Sharma has been a revelation as opener in Test Cricket: Sunil Gavaskar





Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma’s appearances at the top of the order in red-ball cricket were nothing short of a revelation. Rohit Sharma has been comfortably India’s best test batsman since opening the innings since the 2019 home series against South Africa. The stylish batsman has scored 1030 runs in just 11 innings as a test opener with an astonishing 64.37 average and he is the fastest of any Indian opener to achieve this feat. “Rohit Sharma has been a revelation as the opening batsman. We’ve seen him in limited overs cricket, but in red ball cricket, which does a lot more, there was no certainty that he would get runs, ”said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports. The former opener praised Rohit Sharma for making the most of his chances and expects his fellow Mumbai cricketer to achieve a lot more in the coming season. “But he has shown in the opportunities he has had in the series against South Africa and now here, that he is also capable of getting runs as the opening batsman. So that was a huge plus, and the way he shows the time he has, the way he speeds up his innings, I think he’s going to do a lot more for India, ”added Gavaskar. Rohit Sharma is the best spin player in India: Sunil Gavaskar In a series where the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane wrestled, Rohit Sharma held India’s battle unit together. His 161 on a furious turner in the second Test against England is comfortably one of the best innings by a batsman on a spin-friendly course and the one that, according to skipper Virat Kohli, turned out to be a series-defining knock. When asked if Rohit is the best spin player in India, Sunil Gavaskar answered in the affirmative. “I think Rohit is the best spin player in India. He has more talent in his little finger than many others put together, ”said Gavaskar. However, Graeme Swann added that while Rohit Sharma may be the best, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar are not far behind when it comes to playing spinners. “I would have said yes before this test match. I am more than impressed with the way Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar played spin. Rohit is a brilliant player, don’t get me wrong, and he’s probably the best yet, but he’s got those two sneaking behind his tail, ”said Graeme Swann. Also Read: Washington Sundar responds after Wasim Jaffer troll Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma for leaving all-rounder at 96







