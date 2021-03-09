BYU Football: The super healthy quarterback competition continues in Provo for Cougars

One-third of BYU’s 2021 spring football practices are on the books, the same number of five sessions the Cougars got last year before the pandemic hit and everything stopped.

Head coach Kalani Sitake gave an update on how the camp is going via Zoom on Monday evening, and he was perhaps a bit more cheerful than usual. Minutes after Sitake was completed, brothers Nacua Utahs Samson and Washingtons Puka announced on Instagram that they are moving to BYU.

So there was a reason for that twinkle in Sitake’s eyes.

I am very excited about what I have seen from the team at this point and we will continue to build on this, Sitake said. Last year we finished after workout # 5, so now we’ll try to make the next 10 count and give us some good momentum to get into the low season and head to fall camp.

Getting two Pac-12 receivers in the fold will help; Samson Nacua will immediately qualify as a graduate transfer, while Puka Nacua will have to serve for a year unless the NCAA will soon allow one-time transfers without penalty, as expected.

When asked if BYU wanted to add even more players before the 2021 season kicks off on September 4 against Arizona in Las Vegas, Sitake replied that recruiting will never really stop.

I am always looking to improve and improve our team, he said. There are a lot of guys who fit into our program, and we will continue to work on them. As long as the (transfer) portal is a thing, we have to check it in and make sure they are a good fit with what we have here at BYU and want to commit to what we stand for.

Coming back to an update on the Cougars, Sitake said a few players haven’t hit anything major and they are gradually playing more and more real football, as he promised last month.

We’ve been able to get a lot of 11-a-side football, and we’ll continue to work on that, he said. I think we’re going to ramp it up more the further we go, especially as we work towards the end of the spring ball. At the moment we are still in the installation phase and we try to get in as much as possible before we start scrimmeling and before we start living and working.

Sitake said he is still hopeful the Cougars can have a spring game; From now on, the required numbers, especially offensive linemen, are good.

Regarding improvement, the coach said that there is a lot of room for that and that it is happening. He’s more concerned about developing depth as the Cougars have a really tough schedule this season.

I thought I was fine when I got back, but there are little dull injuries here and there, just normal miss things, but now I feel my body is 100 percent. I’ve never felt better than now. It was a cool difference to see. BYU quarterback Jacob Conover

We want to make sure we have more than 11 starters on offense and 11 starters on defense, and we also want to do a lot of special teams, so we need to focus on that, he said. I see a lot of great development from our players, and you can see that the guys who made some sacrifices made up for their bodies and made them bigger and stronger.

Of course, BYU has four quality contenders to be the starting quarterback and replace Zach Wilson, and Sitake said the competition is as close as expected.

The candidates all have a great sense of confidence, Sitake said. That’s because they worked hard. Now we have this great competition going on and you see the best out of them every day.

Their job is to make it very difficult for us, coaches, as far as they have to choose, and so far they are doing well.

Sitake said the quarterback competition inspires other position players as they compete for their respective spots on the field.

The quarterbacks with the most playing experience, Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall, spoke to reporters last week. Monday it was first-year Jacob Conovers’ turn.

Serving as scout team QB last fall was amazing, I loved every moment of it, said Conover, but now it’s time to shine and just rock and roll.

Conover, a former four-star recruit whose mission to Paraguay for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was cut short by the pandemic, called it a super healthy match, even though everyone wants to be that man.

Conover said it took a while to shake off the rust on the mission, but he’s getting there.

Yes, a mission body is real, he said, and it takes about eight months to a year to finally reach 100 percent. I thought I was fine when I got back, but there are little dull injuries here and there, just normal miss things, but now I feel my body is 100 percent. I’ve never felt better than now. It was a cool difference to see.

Equipment director Mick Hill is retiring

BYU announced Monday night that Mick Hill, the school’s longtime director of equipment, is retiring after 39 seasons with the football program.

Only nine football programs in the country recorded more wins in Hills over four decades than BYU, which had 334. Hill was on the sidelines for 482 games, perhaps more BYU football games than any other person in program history, according to BYU’s release.

It will be very difficult to say goodbye to Mick, Sitake said. He was here when I was a player. Just show what kind of people are around our players and how much impact they have on our lives. We are very grateful for his decades of service. We’re going to miss him.