Check out the preliminary tennis, golf report for Tuesday, March 8 | Sports in high school

Boys tennis Dutchtown 3, Dunham 2 Singles Waylon Stephens (DHS) def. Jon Melara (Dunham) 2-3 Retired due to injury Blake Hutchinson (DHS) def. Cade Cloud (Dunham) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 Double Jordi Melara-Daniel Petty (Dunham) def. Jacob Long-Nicholas LaPorte (DHS) 6-1, 6-1 Ashton Dupont-Evan Gleason (Dunham) def. Brayden Barnes-Gabe Keith (DHS) 6-0, 6-0 Ethan Martin-Harrison Smith (DHS) def. Brayden Lebanc-Corbin Green (Dunham) 7-5, 6-0 University 4, St. Amant 1 Singles Andrew Moore (U-High) def.Tyler Fletcher (Zachary) 1-6, 6-3, (10-7) Charley White (Zachary) def.Nick Loy (U-High) 6-3, 6-2 Double Eli Shortess-Evan Garner (U-High) def.Nick Funk-Garrett Cronin (Zachary) 6-1, 6-1 Connor Brown-Ryan Gremillion (U-High) def.Nick Nalepa-Cline Baudoin (Zachary) 6-1, 6-2 Anders Aldridge-Tyler White (U-High) def.Will Thomas Beasley-Harrison Broussard 6-1, 6-1 Baton Rouge High 3, Walker 2 Singles Luke Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Luke Bales, Walker 6-0, 6-0 Finley Westmoreland, Walker def. John Klock, Baton Rouge High 6-2, 6-4 Jack Watson, Baton Rouge High def. Ryan Smith, Walker 8-4 Double Alan Lam-Cody Lee, Baton Rouge High def. Dusty Diez-Jacob Thomas, Walker 6-3, 4-6, 14-12 Seth LeBlanc-Dylan Joles, Walker defeats. Michael Wang-Briggs Wood, Baton Rouge High 6-0, 6-1 Lutcher 2, Woodlawn 1 Double Ezekial Krulac-Cameron Lindsay, Woodlawn defeats. Matthew Milioto-Alexander Soriano, Lutcher 6-2, 6-2 Carter Louque-Ethan Roussel, Lutcher def. Devin Trim-Mason Watson, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-2 Dylan Louviere-Mekhai Borne, Lutcher def. Max Bayles-Brady Betrand, Woodlawn 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 Denham Springs 2, East Ascension 2 Singles Trent Crow def. Nathaniel Naquin 6-0, 6-0 Austyn Mayeux def. Roland Naquin 6-0, 6-3 Double Nick Tedeton-Sean Hoffman def. Reed Miller-Cole Szucs 6-2, 6-1 Alex Lambert-Andrew Poche def. Carson Clark-Alex Jose 6-0, 6-1 Ascension Catholic 3, St Amant 2 Matthew Truxillo AC def. Daniel Compton STA 6-2, 6-2 Presley Sheets STA defeated Justin Coupel AC 2-6, 6-1, 12-10 Myles Dennis STA def. McCullen Pearce AC 6-3, 7-5 Sam Melancon & Eli St. Germain AC def. Grant DiCarlo & Garon Hebert STA6-1, 2-6, 10-4 Mason Pearce & Daniel Nguyen AC def. Chase Coppola & Beau Dupuy STA 7-5, 6-3 Girls tennis Dunham 3, Dutchtown 2 Singles Halima Hamdan (DHS) def. Elizabeth McFeaters (Dunham) 6-4, 7-5 Mallori Sanders (DHS) def. Helen Watts (Dunham) 6-3.7-5 Double Tiana Bonakchi-Stella Boone (Dunham) def. Brooklyn Hebert-Ryler Vicknair (DHS) 6-2, 6-0 Anna Kathryn Slaton-Kallie Lodrigue (Dunham) def. Leila Hart-Kiley McClelland (DHS) 6-1, 6-0 Malyn Rolling-Sarah Kathryn Breland (Dunham) def. Emma ONeal-Kennedy Brown (DHS) 6-1, 6-4 University 3, Zachary 2 Singles: Paige Fellows (U-High) def Whitney LeBlanc (Zachary) 6-2, 6-1 Kate Hughes (Zachary) def.Jordan Morris (U-High) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) Doubles: Camille Lavergne-Anna Lauren Schwab (U-High) def.Hudson Trotti-Julia Schlorri (Zachary) 4-6, 6-4, (10-5) Eva Robichaux-Ella Robichaux (U-High) def.Elizabeth Norred-Gracie Chamberlain (Zachary) 6-2, 6-2 Abby Maddox-Allison Fowler (Zachary) def.Savannah Saia-Tatum Teague (U-High) 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) Ascension Catholic 2, St. Amant 1 Kynzli George & Grace Truxillo AC def. Lillie Sage & Yaire Angel STA 6-4,6-2 Gabby Johnson & Alexis Turner AC def. Lennon Banker & Ali Wright STA 6-3, 5-6, 10-6 Madison Deloach & Jalyn Braud STA def. Emma Bell and Madison Capello AC 6-2, 6-2 Lutcher 2, Woodlawn 1 Singles Karly Daigle, Lutcher def. Katelyn Fontenot, Woodlawn 6-2, 6-4 Double Halle Medine-Leah Medine, Woodlawn defeats. Malorie Hymel-Sydnee Louque, Lutcher 6-0, 6-1 Kinsley St. Pierre-Hayden Cambre, Lutcher def. Christian Jones-Julie Russell, Woodlawn 6-4, 6-2 Baton Rouge High 3, Walker 2 Singles Kyra Patrick, Walker def. Nada Elseifi, Baton Rouge High 6-0, 6-0 Megan Hibbard, Walker def. Calia Smith, Baton Rouge High 2-6, 6-0, 10-7 Double Ashley Belcher-Katherine Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Cameron Thames-Sarah Wilkinson, Walker 6-2, 6-0 Sneha Atluri-Emily Boldor, Baton Rouge High def. Alayna McMasters-Averi Wadenpfuhl, Walker 6-0, 6-0 Emily Schacht-Laura Haag, Baton Rouge High def. Londum Fasola-Cheyenne Woodburn, Walker 6-3, 6-1 East Ascension 3, Denham Springs 2 Singles Tess Miller def. Grace Vicknair 4-6, 6-3, 13-11 Maria Garcia def.Adrianne Bajon 6-0, 6-0 Double London Greenfield-Ali Drink def. Julia Torri-Averie Hirschey 6-0, 6-4 Alice Balkin-Kelsey Smith def. Maci Simon-Brianna Daigle 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 Claire Dean-Taylor Darbonne def. Hailey Keirnan-Jordan Lomax 6-1, 6-2 Guys golf At The Bluffs With 35 Team Scores: 1. U-High-152. 2. Live Oak 208. Individual Scores: 1. Luke Haskew, U-High, 34. 2. Lail ShawU-High, 36. 3. Win Dupree, U-High, 40 Copper Mill By 36 Team Scores: 1. Dunham, 153. 2. St. John, 208 Medalists: 1. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 33. 2. Ryan Dupont, Dunham, 36. 2. John Thornton, Dunham, 36. 3. Giori Manguno, Plaquemine, 40. Pelican Point With 35 Team Scores: 1. Dutchtown, 81. 2. Ascension Christian, 107. 3. Dunham, 128 Medalists: 1. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown, 35. 2. Alex Odland, Dutchtown, 46. 3. Katelyn Delaney, Dutchtown, 48. 3. Payton Flynn, Ascension Christian, 48 At Beaver Creek By 36 Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 165. 2. Denham Springs, 166. 3. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 241 Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 34. 2. Drew Silman, Zachary, 38. 3. West Jacobs, Denham Springs, 40. Team Scores: 1. Parkview Baptist 193. 2. Baton Rouge High 214. 3. St. Michael 216. Medalists: 1. (tie) Bryson Cannatella SMHS 46. 2. Jaden Fontenot PBHS 46. 3. Hayden Wolfe, BRMHS 46







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos