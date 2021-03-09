Girls Hockey: Conners, Century / John Marshall shut out Winona; Owatonna blows through Austin





The Panthers (6-9-0) outnumber the Winhawks 47-14. Aliya Gricius made 41 saves in the loss to Winona (0-15-0), while Abigail Conners registered the 14-save shutout for Century / JM. Birkestrand scored the winning goal at 3:22 in the first period, and she added another with 5:17 to play in the second period. Annika Torbenson, Daelyn Williams, Zoey Manzardo and Greta Freed also scored.

Manzardo added an assist for a two-point game, and Alix Gary assisted with three goals in the game. Century / JM will play unbeaten Big Nine Conference champion Northfield on Thursday at 7:15 PM and close its regular season on Saturday at 5:30 PM in Red Wing CENTURY / JM 6, WINONA 0 Winona 0-0-00 Century / JM 3-3-06 Winona Goalkeeper : Aliya Gricius 41 saves (47 shots). Century / JM: Greta Liberated 1 goal; Zoey Manzardo 1 goal, 1 assist; Daelyn Williams 1 goal; Inga Skoglund 1 assist; Kailey Birkestrand 2 goals; Alix Gary 3 assists; Kasey Klouser 1 assist; Annika Torbenson 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Abigail Conners 14 saves (14 shots). AUSTIN Owatonna dominated the game from start to finish on Monday, rolling to a 7-0 Big Nine Conference girls’ hockey win against Austin at Riverside Arena. Owatonna defeated the Packers 71-10 in the game, including 27-4 in the first period. The Huskies built a 3-0 lead in the first on goals from Molly Achterkirch, Grace Wolfe and Anna Herzog. Lillian Hunst added a second half goal as Owatonna extended the lead to 4-0. The Huskies took off in the third, as Achterkirch, Abby Vetsch and Ezra Oien scored in the first 4:27 of the period to make it 7-0. Shelby Davidson did her best to keep the Packers in play and stop 64 shots. Ava Wolfe had a 10-save shutout for Owatonna. OWATONNA 7, AUSTIN 0 Owatonna 3-1-37 Austin 0-0-00 Owatonna: Sydney Hunst 2 assists; Samantha Bogen 1 assist; Molly Achterkirch 2 goals; Grace Wolfe 1 goal; Gabriella Lamont 1 to assist; Lillian Hunst 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Herzog 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal; Ava Wolfe 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Ava Wolfe 10 saves (10 shots). Austin Goalkeeper : Shelby Davidson 64 saves (71 shots).

