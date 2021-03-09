FEMpowerment – the new standard of the international table tennis community, on the occasion of International Women’s Day and every other day – TBEN

The five weeks FEMpowerment campaign started with a webinar, as part of the Table Tennis At Your Fingertips series, about the 2nd from March, which served as a warm-up to reveal plans for the 6e April, when World Table Tennis Day this year is all about women’s empowerment and gender balance.

The first highlight of this global campaign, which not only aims to raise awareness but also serves as a call to action within the international table tennis community, was Monday’s online event at know the Conference about gender equality and the power of the EMF, jointly organized by the ITTF Foundation and the ITTF High Performance and Development Department. The conference focused on the current state of gender equality in our sport and how table tennis can be used as a tool to empower women.

Distinguished guests share their wisdom

The event was open to all and eventually attracted nearly 200 participants, not only from different continents, backgrounds and functions, but also from other international federations and sports organizations. The conference was led by ITTF Foundation Operations Manager Ms. Wiebke Scheffler, who also chaired the round table and combined it with interesting questions from the audience.

The conference was opened by Ms Hajera Kajee, ITTF Commissioner for Gender Equality, with insightful welcoming remarks. She sent the message that leaders have a collective responsibility to ensure that future generations understand their responsibility to protect gender balance.

The great interest and response at the conference resulted in fantastic interactions during the round table, which consisted of two parts: an overview of the problems and challenges in sport, followed by an inspiring debate on solutions. possible and good practices. It was an honor to welcome some truly remarkable panelists who, with their vast knowledge and rich experience, enlightened the audience:

Mr. Ingmar De Vos

Member of the IOC and Member of the IOC Women in Sport Commission, Chairman of the International Federation of Equestrian Sports, International Gender Champion of the United Nations

Rita van Driel

Member of the Board of Directors of the IPC and Chairman of the Agitos Foundation

Chairman of the IPC Women in Sport Committee and member of the IOC Women in Sport Commission

Petra Srling

ITTF Executive Vice President of Finance and Chairman of the ITTF Foundation Board

Funke Oshonaike

Founder of the NGO “Funke Oshonaike Foundation” and 6 times table tennis Olympian

Mnica Liyau

Founder of the NGO Impactando Vidas and former table tennis Olympian

The panelists provided the audience with interesting ideas, advice, reflections and know-how, including personal experience of gender (in) equality which unfortunately still has a strong presence at different levels and also in different areas. Sport. As the low representation is easily noticeable among management positions, Mr. Ingmar De Vos addressed this issue: I am strongly convinced that diversity in management contributes to better governance and better decision-making. So it’s not about ticking boxes, it’s about accepting diversity as our strength.

Petra Srling, the only woman on the ITTF Executive Committee, added: Awareness is there now, but change takes time, too long. The solution is not to create workgroups. of women with women, or round tables with and for women, but instead organize open debates between men and women about how to move from awareness to change, and about the balanced (gender) society where the word ‘genre’ does not exist .

Ms. Rita van Driel made a comparison with gender equality in the parasport and underlined it with the following words: As women, we should have more courage to show who we are and what we are. we can do. “.

Inspirational and motivational takeaways

At the end, each panelist shared an inspiring statement with the audience:

Ingmar: Speak. Perhaps speaking will reveal the problem.

Rita: I want to encourage women to participate. We must help each other as leaders, especially those in a higher position.

Petra: It is true that gender equality is more than an end in itself, it is a prerequisite for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance. (Kofi Annan)

Mnica: Gender equality affects everyone, including men and boys, and has a strong impact on our daily lives. That’s why it’s so important to commit to equality. It’s a way to bring about change.

Funke: “Whatever the world throws at you, whatever you’re going through right now, don’t give up, you’ll get there.”

The conference concluded by Polona Cehovin, ITTF High Performance and Development Director, and Leandro Olvech, ITTF Foundation Director, with encouraging closing words: Engage, Speak, Step Up, Focus, be strong, be determined and be yourself. Let’s use #FEMpower #FEMpower all year round, not just on the 8e From March. “.

And as the conference progressed, the iconic Lusail Arena in Doha, Qatar was painted pink, especially the playing field for the World Table Tennis Star Contender event, to which international tennis players were assigned all matches from the table today.

Together we are stronger, was the clear message sent out by the united ITTF Group today. For a very noble cause.

If you missed the call, you can view the recording on