No. 2 BYU enters WCC championship game with 82-77 win over No. 3 Pepperdine in semifinals

(Photo courtesy of BYU Athletics) BYU Guard Alex Barcello tries to fire a shot against Pepperdine in the semi-finals of the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

BYU’s Spencer Johnson failed to challenge Colbey Ross buzz-addicted jumper at the end of the regulations that resulted in the game being sent to overtime. But he made sure not to make another such mistake.

With 16 seconds of overtime left, Johnson got a bargain that eventually led to beat number 2 BYU No. 3 Pepperdine 82-77 in the semi-finals of the West Coast Conference on Monday in Las Vegas. The Cougar will advance to Tuesday’s championship game against Gonzaga, the top seed.

It is the fourth time since joining the WCC that the Cougars will play in the title game and they have all been against the Zags

That game won us the game, said BYU senior Alex Barcello. He went out and got a bargain, we stressed the whole game, before the game and in our scout, just make [Kessler] Edwards gets hard catches and that’s exactly what he did there towards the end.

With the future of the NCAA tournament closed, BYU entered the WCC tournament concerned about nothing more than what was available: competing in the championship game.

The second-seeded Cougars earned a triple bye, making them the last team to make its semifinal conference tournament debut against No. 3 Pepperdine. The Waves, on the other hand, were hoping to potentially face a few setbacks to hold onto the WCC title and earn an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament (with Gonzaga awaiting the winner of this game, it would have been an incredibly challenging goal, but that’s the only way Pepperdine would end up in March Madness).

Both teams really competed at a high level, and that’s all you can ask of your team, said Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar. I am proud of our boys, how we fought. We ended up at the short end of the stick, which is a shame … Didn’t work at the end, but proud of our boys.

The Waves frustrated the Cougars in the regular season and continued to do so in the late season. Pepperdine had an early lead, which it held for almost all of the regulation. Along with multiple scoring droughts on both sides, the game was made even more ragged by the number of mistakes made by both teams. A total of 49 errors were committed, of which 27 in the second half.

Both teams were out there, Romar said. None of them withdrew from the other, with the result that many mistakes were whistled.

The Cougars in particular also had trouble taking care of the ball.

BYU made 21 sales, which the Waves turned into 24 points. In comparison, the Cougars could only score nine points on 14 Pepperdine sales.

Still, throughout the season, the Cougars have used the phrase to turn frustration into fighting as a way of fighting through tough games. And the same happened on Monday.

We kept looking each other in the eye during the media timeouts and told each other that the games were not over, Barcello said. … There was everything that could probably go wrong in the first half in the first few minutes, but these guys just fought back.

Barcello led the Cougars with a game-high of 23 points on 6 of 13 shooting, along with 8 of 8 from the free throw. The senior also added nine rebounds and two assists while recording 40 minutes on the field.

Fellow seniors Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette provided much-needed backup with 18 and 16 points respectively. Haarms, WCC Defensive Player of the Year, also added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Should the Cougars be contenders against Gonzaga in Tuesday’s title game, they cannot afford the number of mistakes they made against Pepperdine.

But BYU coach Mark Pope knows the Zags will be hard to beat and is happy to have the opportunity to play them for the third time this season in preparation for the NCAA tournament.

We need to find a way to step up and increase our game level to suit them, Pope said. They deserve a great game tomorrow and were hungry to play a great game. And we think we have more in the tank that we think we have. So it is a real blessing. You couldn’t ask for more, as an athlete, team or coach to have another chance at those guys, because they are very special. We think they were special too.