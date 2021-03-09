Sports
Daren Sammy played heavily for tape ball cricket on Pakistani street: WATCH
The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricket players tested positive for COVID-19. Daren Sammy, who coached Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, appears to have found a new way to show off his skills to fans after the PSL 2021 season was indefinitely postponed.
PSL latest news: PSL postponed by PCB
HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.
Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8
Marijke (@ marijke8) March 4, 2021
PSL latest news: Daren Sammy entertains fans with street cricket
On Monday, March 8, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy took to Twitter and shared photos of himself playing street band balls of cricket with young people. In the caption, he mentioned that he previously played cricket in Lahore and asked his fans where to play next. Surprisingly for the cricket player, he was hilariously cheated on by his fans and followers instead.
Some fans scoffed at Sammy for ignoring social distance protocols during the pandemic. They also raised rumors that Sammy is one of the members to break the bio bubble during the PSL 2021 season. Meanwhile, others have simply cheated on the two-time T20 World Cup winner by warning him about the strict rules of street cricket.
Here’s a look at Daren Sammys’ tweet, along with some of the fans hilariously responding to it.
man this is why PSL got suspended ??
Kettapaiyan96 (haChandrasekN) March 8, 2021
How many runs did you score ?????????????
Venkatesh (@k_venkatesh_) March 8, 2021
Dear Sammy, if the ball hits the tires on the wicket, then be ready for a dispute (out, not out) that will soon lead to an interesting fight.
Dr Ali Inayat (@FalconInayatale) March 9, 2021
Hence, the virus spread in PSL. Someone said you were going in / out of the bubble, is that true?
Country Mouth (@ go4amol) March 9, 2021
PSL postponed: PCB wants to reschedule
The PCB now plans to host the remaining games of PSL 2021 in the months of May, September or November, according to a report by Cricket PakistanBefore the postponement, approximately 14 games were played in Karachi, leaving the schedule with 20 games remaining.
Alex Hales breakfast controversy
English batsman Alex Hales, who played for Islamabad United, recently took a brutal jibe at the PCB for the food he was provided. He went to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the limited food ordered to him, writing Toast, Omelette and Baked Beans in the caption. The photo he shared contained two eggs and a sandwich.
After being criticized for his food complaints, Hales clarified the incident by saying his Instagram story was being misinterpreted. The Englishman downplayed any outrage over the ‘Alex Hales breakfast’ story, saying that the food and hospitality in Pakistan was top class and hoped his justification would clear up the misinterpretation.
It was a meal where the order was wrong .. I thought it was funny, that’s all. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up
Alex Hales (@ AlexHales1) March 4, 2021
Image Source: Daren Sammy Twitter
Keep up to date with the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.
