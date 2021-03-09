Connect with us

Daren Sammy played heavily for tape ball cricket on Pakistani street: WATCH

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricket players tested positive for COVID-19. Daren Sammy, who coached Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, appears to have found a new way to show off his skills to fans after the PSL 2021 season was indefinitely postponed.

PSL latest news: PSL postponed by PCB

PSL latest news: Daren Sammy entertains fans with street cricket

On Monday, March 8, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy took to Twitter and shared photos of himself playing street band balls of cricket with young people. In the caption, he mentioned that he previously played cricket in Lahore and asked his fans where to play next. Surprisingly for the cricket player, he was hilariously cheated on by his fans and followers instead.

Some fans scoffed at Sammy for ignoring social distance protocols during the pandemic. They also raised rumors that Sammy is one of the members to break the bio bubble during the PSL 2021 season. Meanwhile, others have simply cheated on the two-time T20 World Cup winner by warning him about the strict rules of street cricket.

Here’s a look at Daren Sammys’ tweet, along with some of the fans hilariously responding to it.

PSL postponed: PCB wants to reschedule

The PCB now plans to host the remaining games of PSL 2021 in the months of May, September or November, according to a report by Cricket PakistanBefore the postponement, approximately 14 games were played in Karachi, leaving the schedule with 20 games remaining.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

English batsman Alex Hales, who played for Islamabad United, recently took a brutal jibe at the PCB for the food he was provided. He went to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the limited food ordered to him, writing Toast, Omelette and Baked Beans in the caption. The photo he shared contained two eggs and a sandwich.

After being criticized for his food complaints, Hales clarified the incident by saying his Instagram story was being misinterpreted. The Englishman downplayed any outrage over the ‘Alex Hales breakfast’ story, saying that the food and hospitality in Pakistan was top class and hoped his justification would clear up the misinterpretation.

Image Source: Daren Sammy Twitter

