How chess can make a difference in a pandemic

In the early sixth century, the youngest Gupta prince invented an eight-by-eight ‘Ashtapada’ board game to paint a scenario of how his brother died in battle and show it to his grieving mother .

The game was a masterpiece shipped to Persia and its name was later changed to ‘Shah’. After the Muslim conquest of Persia, the Arabs found the board game a poetic symbol to describe political powers.

As the board game traveled across regions, countries used the same mechanics to create their own games, such as the ‘Shogi’ game in Japan and ‘Xiangqi’ in China. Later, ‘Chess’ took its modern form in Europe, in 1000 AD.

As in the past, it is still played in family and friendly environments to brighten up gatherings. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, when people stayed indoors to be safe from it, the game was a tonic to their monotonous lives.

However, this game didn’t get many fans during the pandemic, especially since the first wave of COVID-19 in March last year. And so in June, chess.com held an online tournament, Pogchamps, featuring famous twitch streamers. In the diverse world of gaming, chess has gained recognition from many gaming communities for their successful Pogchamps event, which consists of treasured moments of twitch gamers making blunders. Shortly thereafter, in October, a Netflix Limited series called “The Queen’s Gambit” aired. And there was a huge boom in the chess industry – chessboards are seeing sales soaring and apps are starting to click en masse.

If chess were to be compared to other sports such as football, cricket or table tennis, why would chess stand out? What are the benefits of chess that other sports cannot provide? Well, chess is rightly called a game of mind because the game has been passed down from generation to generation for its creative arts. This game has the mechanism of free will, which other board or card games do not allow.

Chess can determine a player’s behavior and emotional state simply by how greedily or passively the player moves their pieces across the board. When the game is played physically, overwhelming emotions form on the player’s faces when they finally see the threat from their opponents. Chess is therefore an interactive game. Each piece on the board has a heart, so it is necessary to use all means to win a game, which can be used in real time. Players are usually real-life problem solvers, where they take everything they know into account and rise to the challenge.

Unlike other sports, this game allows its players to be creative and that includes giving up what the coach advises and witnessing a “mate in three”. Chess is a person’s self-confidence. As a person progresses in the game, it shows if he is able to use his creativity to face the world of challenges. The more competitive the environment is, the more the player’s creativity evolves.

When personality drops fall on a running chess match, players become aware of how their performance is affecting the game. Each match can portray how a player observes the game and how much they prioritize their king’s safety for a quick checkmate. Hence, players can examine their opponent’s lens. It also allows players to think about and predict the opponent’s movements, and this skill is useful in real life as it helps them stay on their feet.

However, chess can be a difficult game to master, but if you are true to yourself and believe in progress, it is possible to climb the ladder alongside many others. During that journey, relationships and bonds between your friends and family can be closer, helping others in your community to remain positive and safe.

And soon it may give much-needed hope that everything will return to normal once Covid-19 ends.

