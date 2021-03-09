Sports
Friends Hot, NC State Is Hotter: What You Need To Know About Syracuse vs. NC State in ACC tournament
Syracuse, NY An NCAA bid or a burst bubble.
That matches the fate of Syracuse Oranges when it takes on the state of North Carolina in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, NC.
Syracuse (15-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) played its way into the NCAA tournament photo with quality wins against North Carolina and Clemson in their last two regular season games. Orange is either just in (Last 4 In) or just out (First 4 Out) in most fake tournaments.
A win over NC State (9-13, 9-8) could be enough to get Syracuse onto the NCAA tournament field. In any case, it would keep the hopes of the House of Orange alive. A loss would likely end all bubble talks involving Orange.
Syracuse swept the seasonal streak with the Wolfpack. The Dutch won 76-73 on January 31 in the Carrier Dome and 77-68 on February 9 in the PNC Arena.
There’s an old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times a season. Since joining the Big East in 1980, Syracuse has swept a season streak and faced a team for the third time 19 times. The Dutch are 14-5 in those games and have swept nearly 75 percent of the time.
The state of North Carolina is arguably the hottest team in the ACC entering the postseason. The Wolfpack has won five in a row.
The SU-NC State match is the first match of the day and starts at noon on the ACC network.
Here are 5 important things to know:
Red hot Orange man
Buddy Boeheim had his ups and downs this season with a few Covid hiatuses, including one when he contracted the virus, but the Syracuse junior has taken a steep climb up late in the season.
Boeheim led SU in scoring this year with 16.0 points per game. He made 40.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 34.9 percent of his 3-pointers.
In SU’s last five games, Boeheim scored an average of 21 points per game. His field firing rate was 46.2 and he smoked from long range, hitting 42.5 percent (20-for-47) of his 3-pointers.
In the two games against NC State, Boeheim averaged 16.5 points and was 7-for-13 from a 3-point range.
Steals and deals
Syracuse and NC State play two completely different defense styles, but they both yield a good number of steals. Syracuse uses its 2-3 zone only, while NC State likes to go after opponents in an intimidating hand-to-hand defense. But both generate a large turnover.
Syracuse was second in the ACC this season with 8.96 steals per game. The Wolfpack was just behind the Orange in third place with 8.5 steals per match.
The high number of steals gives way to another important metric for both teams.
Syracuse ranks second in the ACC in terms of revenue margin (the difference between the number of sales a team makes versus the revenue it enforces). Orange was +3.43 per game. North Carolina State is in third place with a sales margin of +2.59.
That turnover is critical in creating additional assets for SU and NC State. They help make up for a missed shot or a recovering backlog.
Both teams must limit their own turnover against the others who are happy with the defense.
The Battle of Jericole
Jericole Hellems will be a key to NC States’ ability to find a high percentage of shots against SU’s zone defenses.
Hellems, a 6-foot-7 junior, averaged 13.1 points this season. He is the top scorer for Wolfpacks and senior Devon Daniels lost with a knee injury this season.
But Hellem’s interest against Syracuse is more than just scoring. With his height, power, shooting and passing ability, Hellems has the combination of skills to get to the high pole and wreak havoc in the middle of the SUs zone.
In the first game between the two teams in the Carrier Dome, Hellems had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. In the return game in Raleigh, Hellems had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Can SU take good photos?
Syracuse was not a high field goal team during the regular season. Orange finished in 10th place in the ACC with a .436 shooting percentage.
But in its two victories over NC State, the Orange made 46 percent of its shots in every game.
The Wolfpack will put pressure on the ball, but if teams can handle the pressure, it is possible to take good shots. NC State ranks 11th in the ACC in defense per field goal (44.7 percent).
How SU shoots it from a 3-point range could be the real key. In its two games against State this season, Syracuse went 17-for-40 (42.5 percent).
A chip on his shoulder?
Kadary Richmond could play with a bit of grudge in Greensboro this week.
The freshman from Syracuse was left out of the ACC’s All-Rookie and All-Defense teams, although this year he led Syracuse in both assists and steals. Richmond also finished in third place in the conference with 1.9 steals per game.
Richmonds’s size and ball handling were key components for SUs to win NC State this season. Richmond was able to handle Wolfpacks’ pressure defense. He attacked it and drove onto the track where he could score or draw auxiliary defenders and pass it to an open shooter.
In the two games, Richmond averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
Contact Mike Waters anytime: E-mail | Twitter
MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL
ACC teams for all conferences, individual awards: SU’s Quincy Guerrier named after 3rd team
ACC tournament: bracket, tip times, TV schedule
ACC Tournament Plate: SU faces NC State for the third time this season
Ax: SU basketball gets too comfortable on NCAA bubble
ORANGE BASKETBALL FANS
Face masks | Equipment and clothing Stream games fuboTV Sling Hulu + Live TV
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]