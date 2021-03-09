Friends Hot, NC State Is Hotter: What You Need To Know About Syracuse vs. NC State in ACC tournament

Syracuse, NY An NCAA bid or a burst bubble.

That matches the fate of Syracuse Oranges when it takes on the state of North Carolina in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, NC.

Syracuse (15-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) played its way into the NCAA tournament photo with quality wins against North Carolina and Clemson in their last two regular season games. Orange is either just in (Last 4 In) or just out (First 4 Out) in most fake tournaments.

A win over NC State (9-13, 9-8) could be enough to get Syracuse onto the NCAA tournament field. In any case, it would keep the hopes of the House of Orange alive. A loss would likely end all bubble talks involving Orange.

Syracuse swept the seasonal streak with the Wolfpack. The Dutch won 76-73 on January 31 in the Carrier Dome and 77-68 on February 9 in the PNC Arena.

There’s an old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times a season. Since joining the Big East in 1980, Syracuse has swept a season streak and faced a team for the third time 19 times. The Dutch are 14-5 in those games and have swept nearly 75 percent of the time.

The state of North Carolina is arguably the hottest team in the ACC entering the postseason. The Wolfpack has won five in a row.

The SU-NC State match is the first match of the day and starts at noon on the ACC network.

Here are 5 important things to know:

Red hot Orange man

Syracuse Dutch guard Buddy Boeheim (35) with a three-point attempt in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse NY March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | [email protected]

Buddy Boeheim had his ups and downs this season with a few Covid hiatuses, including one when he contracted the virus, but the Syracuse junior has taken a steep climb up late in the season.

Boeheim led SU in scoring this year with 16.0 points per game. He made 40.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 34.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

In SU’s last five games, Boeheim scored an average of 21 points per game. His field firing rate was 46.2 and he smoked from long range, hitting 42.5 percent (20-for-47) of his 3-pointers.

In the two games against NC State, Boeheim averaged 16.5 points and was 7-for-13 from a 3-point range.

Steals and deals

Syracuse and NC State play two completely different defense styles, but they both yield a good number of steals. Syracuse uses its 2-3 zone only, while NC State likes to go after opponents in an intimidating hand-to-hand defense. But both generate a large turnover.

Syracuse was second in the ACC this season with 8.96 steals per game. The Wolfpack was just behind the Orange in third place with 8.5 steals per match.

The high number of steals gives way to another important metric for both teams.

Syracuse ranks second in the ACC in terms of revenue margin (the difference between the number of sales a team makes versus the revenue it enforces). Orange was +3.43 per game. North Carolina State is in third place with a sales margin of +2.59.

That turnover is critical in creating additional assets for SU and NC State. They help make up for a missed shot or a recovering backlog.

Both teams must limit their own turnover against the others who are happy with the defense.

The Battle of Jericole

Jericole Hellems (4) of the state of North Carolina brings the ball past Kadary Richmond (3) of Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Raleigh, NC (Ethan Hyman / The News & Observer via AP, Swimming pool) APAP

Jericole Hellems will be a key to NC States’ ability to find a high percentage of shots against SU’s zone defenses.

Hellems, a 6-foot-7 junior, averaged 13.1 points this season. He is the top scorer for Wolfpacks and senior Devon Daniels lost with a knee injury this season.

But Hellem’s interest against Syracuse is more than just scoring. With his height, power, shooting and passing ability, Hellems has the combination of skills to get to the high pole and wreak havoc in the middle of the SUs zone.

In the first game between the two teams in the Carrier Dome, Hellems had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. In the return game in Raleigh, Hellems had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Can SU take good photos?

Syracuse was not a high field goal team during the regular season. Orange finished in 10th place in the ACC with a .436 shooting percentage.

But in its two victories over NC State, the Orange made 46 percent of its shots in every game.

The Wolfpack will put pressure on the ball, but if teams can handle the pressure, it is possible to take good shots. NC State ranks 11th in the ACC in defense per field goal (44.7 percent).

How SU shoots it from a 3-point range could be the real key. In its two games against State this season, Syracuse went 17-for-40 (42.5 percent).

A chip on his shoulder?

Kadary Richmond could play with a bit of grudge in Greensboro this week.

The freshman from Syracuse was left out of the ACC’s All-Rookie and All-Defense teams, although this year he led Syracuse in both assists and steals. Richmond also finished in third place in the conference with 1.9 steals per game.

Richmonds’s size and ball handling were key components for SUs to win NC State this season. Richmond was able to handle Wolfpacks’ pressure defense. He attacked it and drove onto the track where he could score or draw auxiliary defenders and pass it to an open shooter.

In the two games, Richmond averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

