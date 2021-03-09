Jhulan Goswami – ‘Very excited’ at the opportunity to play Test cricket again





News Sune Luus hopes the cricket world will push the forces to organize more tests for women

Jhulan Goswami welcomed the announcement of a test match for India Women, likely during their tour of England in June-July, and thanked the BCCI for realizing “this format is important to us too”. The match is the first in India since November 2014, a period when England and Australia were the only teams to play test cricket on the women’s circuit. “Everyone is very excited. We played a test match last time, against South Africa in Mysore in 2014 and after six [seven] year we are going to play a test against England, “Goswami said at a press conference on Tuesday after picking up 4 for 42 to lead India to a victory in the second ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow.” We are all excited because Test cricket or day game is one thing that you wanted to play as a cricketer, go out and perform well. It presents a lot of challenge – from your mental strength to your physical strength. The game changes every session. “ The only active Indian player except Mithali Raj who has played ten or more tests, Goswami was part of the team that defeated England by six wickets in the last match between the two sides in the longest format, in August 2014. “We are all looking forward to it [to it]Goswami said. Thanks to the BCCI, they understood that this format is also important to us. I want to thank them for taking up Test cricket [back] for India. “ Thirty-eight-year-old Goswami, one of the greats of the game, has 40 wickets from ten Test appearances so far, with three five wicket-innings swipes – including a best of 5 for 25 – and one ten wicket match. She also has 283 runs in the format, scored at an average of 25.72. Sune Luus, the captain of South Africa in India in the injury-induced absence of Dane van Niekerk, expressed the hope that the development would encourage other boards and the ICC to revive the format. “We would love to play Tests. Unfortunately I was not part of the Test series we played here [in 2014], but I know the team would like to have the opportunity to play even more Tests, “said Luus, whose career of more than 150 international games does not yet include a Test.” Obviously, it is a real challenge as it looks at the type of skills. Bee. The BCCI announces that India will play a test that will probably lead to more. If they win it, it will be successful. I think it is a very good start. I hope the world sees it and the world does it. ICC and the others are pushing involved for the women’s game to have more tests. “ Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha

