Sports
Stetson Hatters is the only Florida FCS soccer team to play this spring. Here’s how and why they do it
When the Big Ten and Pac-12 voted against holding a traditional college football fall in August, spring became the last fateful fallback option for sports.
The opportunity spread. Can the Gators, Seminoles, Bulls and everyone else move the season from the first semester to the second because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic?
It didn’t happen; the Big Ten and Pac-12 reversed course and Division IA endured a shortened fall.
But down the NCAA hierarchy, the spring season lingered. As UF, FSU and USF continue the five weeks of scrimmages and drills of traditional spring football, Stetson University prepares to kick off Saturday’s six-game Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) season in DeLand against Davidson College.
Nothing normal anymore, said Stetson coach Roger Hughes.
While some of the earliest college football matches took place in the second semester, meaningful matches have not taken place this late in the school year since the early 20th century. That left Hughes and his colleagues with no clear blueprint to follow as a bunch of routine ghosts sought to transform a traditional game and culture.
The first thing teams had to figure out: did they even want to play?
Two of the state’s other FCS programs, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, decided their answer was no. They have unsubscribed.
At Stetson, the Hatters thought otherwise. The program does not award sports scholarships, so each player pays to be in school and on the team. Hughes felt obliged to keep his share of the financial arrangement by taking care of any season.
We did everything we could to keep the promise we made to them when we recruited them, Hughes said.
With that decision made, Hughes and the Hatters had to sort out the unusual logistics.
Stetson took his typical spring exercise plan and moved it to fall. That should be an added benefit to give freshmen valuable practice time for their first season. And because the NCAA gives each player an extra year to qualify, they have even more time to grow for the following fall and beyond.
It’s really one of those things where we can develop as much as possible from the younger players, Hughes said.
But long-term development isn’t Hughes’ only focus this season. It can’t be.
While some seniors may want to return for an extra year, others will not; this strange spring will be the last football season some of them play. They don’t want to build for a future fall season. They want to win now.
Because the eighth season of Hughes Stetson’s career is unlike any other, he asked some of his Division IA friends how they had dealt with the fall. They stressed that the emotional toll of a stop-and-start season can deplete players’ psyche, so he needed to keep it light and build in plenty of rest.
One of the pieces I have: Less is more, Hughes said.
Just as Hughes has to look at players’ mental health, he also has to adapt to various challenges to their physical health.
After not playing since November 2019, the Hatters will play a six-game season (plus a possible playoff run), then play what will hopefully be a full, normal schedule in the fall. Hughes said this season’s practice schedule is similar to a normal spring, but there are understandable concerns about how the players’ bodies can handle the load.
We have to be smarter as coaches, Hughes said. If we do it the right way, I think we can be quite successful at it.
Hughes already sees an advantage in the spring season. Thanks to a shorter schedule and the decreasing cost of testing, Stetson is saving money on the twice-weekly testing in-season compared to what it would have spent in the fall.
That aside, Hughes hopes that Stetsons’ status as the only FCS team to play in the United States this spring will help raise the profile of the program.
I think we have a chance to get to some people who are still football fanatics but haven’t had a chance to watch us because they drive to Gainesville or Tallahassee or Miami, Hughes said.
But what will those fans see? Hughes is still figuring that out amid a new source of uncertainty.
Everything has to be flexible, Hughes said. Put the ball down and we would play football whenever we had a chance to do it.
We’re going to take care of what we need to do today to get better. Tomorrow take a good look at the circumstances and get better as we can within the circumstances.
