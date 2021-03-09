BOYS HOCKEY: Workers’ Effort Nets Bemidji a 4-2 win over Alexandria

White all around and a Lumberjacks logo in the center, Rebischke’s Player of the Game Award was a perfect representation of his worker performance between the legs.

Honestly, to win games you need to have a goalkeeper who takes some of those goals from his opponent. He has, said BHS head coach Pete Stahnke. (Rebischke) has really focused now, the last few games. I think that’s why we’ve had our success.

Rebischke finished Monday with 31 saves, including a pair of standing-on-his-head, undeniable kind of stops as the Cardinals competed for the tying run on a power play that started with a 2:35 go. .

I just knew I had to stay strong and play my position right, Rebischke said. I have good teammates and they cover the front of the net well for me. (Alexandria) didn’t get too many top chances, but the one they did, I made sure I was in a good position and didn’t get too wild.





Bemidji’s penalty-kill unit did its job of keeping the lead and allowing Wyatt Mattfield to score the dagger with the empty net with 24 seconds to go.

And with the win, the Jacks (7-10) have won three games in a row for the first time in more than two years.

It’s just the little things, said Rebischke. Much more people buy in (compared to last year). They do the right thing, don’t get too focused on personal goals, but ensure that we as a team do the right things.

BHS senior Ethan Maish opened the evening with a dazzling goal by dangling between and through two defenders, eventually beating Alexandria goalkeeper Christopher Loken for the count. Hunter Marcotte and Tate Hammitt assisted the strike at 6:50 am.

Bemidji senior Ethan Maish (7) controls the puck during a game against Alexandria on Monday at First National Rink. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)

Both sides had good chances from then on, but it was the Cardinals (7-8-1) who eventually found the back of the net. Jagar Steele tied the score with a snipe past Rebischke at 11:06.

Still, Wylee Gladen recovered Bemidji’s 2-1 lead by clearing a rebound from Connor Savards’ shot and chilling it into the net with 52 seconds left in the frame.

The second period went without a win, but it did not stay that way for long. At 2:42 of the third, Mattfield buried a rebound from another Savard shot that Alexandria was unable to clear or hide.

We started the season without such goals, Rebischke said. That’s going to the dirty parts of the ice. They may not be nice goals, but they are the ones that get past the goalies best.

Grant Declusin further set the tone for Bemidji, checking a cardinal headlong into the Bemidji sofa – much to the delight of the lumberjacks who suddenly surrounded him.

But another rebound goal came back to bite BHS. With 12 seconds to go in a power play, Grant Rebrovich hit a loose puck to make it 3-2 with 7:27 left on the clock.

Things got even more exciting when Alexandria switched to the man advantage 2:35. However, Rebischke and the defense were stable in the midst of the chaos, stopping and clearing pucks to bring the clock to zero.

That was a link, Stahnke said. Their power game was really on fire. I thought they had a really good power play. That we had to play for them and not allow them to get the puck in the net, that was good.

Bemidji will close the regular season on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 PM by hosting Fergus Falls on the First National Rink. A win would mark the first four-game run since January 2018.

Bemidji 4, Alexandria 2

ALX 1 0 1-2

BHS 2 0 2-4

First Period – 1, BHS, Masih (Marcotte, Hammitt), 6:50; 2, ALX, Steele (Lamski, Kludt), 11:06; 3, BHS, Gladen (Savard), 4:08 PM.

Second period – No score.

Third Period – 4, BHS, Mattfield (Savard, Hammitt), 2:42; 5, ALX, Rebrovich (Berg, Partington), 9:33, PP; 6, Mattfield (unassisted), 16:36, EN.

Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Rebischke (31-33); ALX, Loken (28-31).