The committee finds no racist intent in the Texas song

A committee from the University of Texas formed in November to investigate the history of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ released a 58-page report on Tuesday stating that the school song was not written with racist intent, but acknowledges that the first public performance was likely by performers in blackface. during a minstrel show.

The song, written in 1903, is traditionally played at sporting events, including before and after Longhorn’s football matches. In recent years, as the history of the song’s origins became more widely known, it has become a controversial topic for the university, dividing the community.

“These historical facts add complexity and richness to the story of a song that debuted in a racist setting, extremely common for the time, but, as the preponderance of research showed, had no racist intent,” the report states in its summary. “The Eyes of Texas” should not only unite us, but hold us all accountable to the core values ​​of our institution. “

The report recommends that students do not have to sing the song.

During an interview on the Longhorn Network on Tuesday morning, Texas president Jay Hartzell said he hoped the committee’s findings would provide a thorough understanding of the song’s history for the first time.

“The hope is that everyone will use this report as an opportunity to come up with the same facts and have more conversations, especially with our student athletes,” said Hartzell.

Hartzell was asked if the song had a racist undertone.

“For me, that’s not the number itself,” said Hartzell. “But it was certainly present at different times where those undertones existed. You think back to his first performance in 1903 on a minstrel show. I mean, you can’t deny that that performance has the racial undertones and overtones, if you will. Hateful stuff. But then again, if you look at the road, for me, the song was composed, written and designed … It wasn’t designed for that. “

Last June, many Texas athletes shared a group statement via social media calling for changes to make the campus more inclusive, including replacing “ The Eyes of Texas, ” largely due to its origins and a requirement that athletes no longer be required to sing it. Early in the football season, players refused to stay on the field for the song, before changing course in October after athletic director Chris Del Conte met the team and said he expected them to stand together to support the fans. honor.

Hartzell was asked what athletes’ expectations were in the future.

“I hope we get to a point where people feel good about staying on the field and honoring each other, whether it’s fans in the stands honoring the student athletes, student athletes who have the support of the fans. honor, ”said Hartzell. . But no one will be forced or obliged to stay on the field. Or certainly to sing the song. ‘

The committee, formed in November, was chaired by Richard Reddick, professor and associate dean for Equity, Community Engagement and Outreach at the College of Education, Texas, and was made up of 24 members, including college students, alumni such as former Texas football star Quan. Cosby, current and former members of the Longhorn Band, historians, administrators and professors.

Reddick, who had also appeared on the Longhorn Network, said the most difficult part of the investigation was that there will be no definitive solution.

“There’s no smoking gun,” Reddick said. “There is nothing that justifies or implies ‘The Eyes of Texas’. It is an artifact of the university. It is part of our history, the history of the University of Texas, Texas, the South, the postwar Jim Crow South. So all those things are in it. ‘

The main findings of the report are:

Investigators said they couldn’t find a direct link between the signature “Texas eyes are on you” rule and anything Robert E. Lee would say to his students at Washington and Lee University, where he was president after the Civil War. The panel found that there is a “very low likelihood” of the line coming from Lee.

The song borrows the melody from ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad’, a song with racist lyrics, probably because it was already familiar and easy to sing.

Performances on campus minstrel shows with actors in blackface, which continued into the 1960s, are a “ painful reality, ” but it doesn’t seem like the song was composed like a minstrel tune.

The panel’s 40 recommendations include teaching the history of the song during student orientation events and allowing new alternate versions composed or performed by black musicians.

This report uses information from The Associated Press.