Full schedule of the 2021 action packed cricket season in India: International matches and IPL schedule | Cricket News

Schedule of five T20I series versus England: Matching Date Time Event location 1st T20I 12 March 19:00 Ahmedabad 2nd T20I March 14 19:00 Ahmedabad 3rd T20I March 16 19:00 Ahmedabad 4th T20I 18th of March 19:00 Ahmedabad 5th T20I 20th of March 19:00 Ahmedabad NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team started their home season with a stunning 3-1 victory over England in the four-game test series, also securing a spot in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.India will now play a five-game T20I series against England from March 12, followed by three ODIs.Ahmedabad will host all five T20Is. The teams then go to Pune to play the ODI series. Schedule of three ODI series vs England: Matching Date Time Event location 1st ODI March 23 1:30 PM Pune 2nd ODI March 26 1:30 PM Pune 3rd ODI 28th of March 1:30 PM Pune After the two-month tour of England, the biggest extravaganza in franchise cricket, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off from April 9 to May 30. The IPL then returns to India. nearly two years with only six Indian cities hosting the tournament.

Last year, the IPL took place in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full IPL 2021 schedule: DATE MATCHING TIME EVENT LOCATION April 9 MI versus RCB 7.30 pm Chennai April 10 CSK vs DC 7.30 pm Mumbai 11 April SRH versus KKR 7.30 pm Chennai 12 April RR versus PK 7.30 pm Mumbai 13th of April KKR vs MI 7.30 pm Chennai April 14 SRH versus RCB 7.30 pm Chennai 15 of April RR versus DC 7.30 pm Mumbai April 16 PK versus CSK 7.30 pm Mumbai April 17th MI versus SRH 7.30 pm Chennai April 18 RCB vs KKR 3.30 pm Chennai April 18 DC versus PK 7.30 pm Mumbai April 19th CSK vs RR 7.30 pm Mumbai 20th of April DC versus MI 7.30 pm Chennai April 21 PK versus SRH 3.30 pm Chennai April 21 KKR vs CSK 7.30 pm Mumbai April 22nd RCB versus RR 7.30 pm Mumbai April 23 PK versus MI 7.30 pm Chennai April 24 RR versus KKR 7.30 pm Mumbai April 25 CSK vs RCB 3.30 pm Mumbai April 25 SRH versus DC 7.30 pm Chennai 26 April PK versus KKR 7.30 pm Ahmedabad April 27th DC versus RCB 7.30 pm Ahmedabad April 28 CSK vs SRH 7.30 pm Delhi April 29 MI versus RR 3.30 pm Delhi April 29 DC versus KKR 7.30 pm Ahmedabad 30th of April PK versus RCB 7.30 pm Ahmedabad May 1 MI versus CSK 7.30 pm Delhi May 2nd RR versus SRH 3.30 pm Delhi May 2nd PK versus DC 7.30 pm Ahmedabad 3rd of May KKR vs RCB 7.30 pm Ahmedabad may 4th SRH vs MI 7.30 pm Delhi 5th of May RR versus CSK 7.30 pm Delhi 6 May RCB vs PK 7.30 pm Ahmedabad May 7th SRH vs CSK 7.30 pm Delhi May 8th KKR vs DC 3.30 pm Ahmedabad May 8th RR versus MI 7.30 pm Delhi The 9th of May CSK vs PK 3.30 pm Bengaluru The 9th of May RCB versus SRH 7.30 pm Kolkata May 10th MI versus KKR 7.30 pm Bengaluru 11 May DC versus RR 7.30 pm Kolkata May 12th CSK vs KKR 7.30 pm Bengaluru 13 May MI versus PK 3.30 pm Bengaluru 13 May SRH versus RR 7.30 pm Kolkata May 14 RCB vs DC 7.30 pm Kolkata 15 May KKR versus PK 7.30 pm Bengaluru May 16 RR versus RCB 3.30 pm Kolkata May 16 CSK vs MI 7.30 pm Bengaluru May 17 DC versus SRH 7.30 pm Kolkata May 18 KKR vs RR 7.30 pm Bengaluru May 19 SRH versus PK 7.30 pm Bengaluru May 20th RCB vs MI 7.30 pm Kolkata 21st of May KKR vs SRH 3.30 pm Bengaluru 21st of May DC versus CSK 7.30 pm Kolkata May 22nd PK versus RR 7.30 pm Bengaluru May 23 MI versus DC 3.30 pm Kolkata May 23 RCB versus CSK 7.30 pm Kolkata May 25 Qualification 1 7.30 pm Ahmedabad May 26 Eliminator 7.30 pm Ahmedabad the 28th of May Qualification 2 7.30 pm Ahmedabad 30th of May Last 7.30 pm Ahmedabad It is possible that the Asia Cup will be played in Sri Lanka in June this year. The Asian Cricket Council has proposed that the tournament be held at the end of June. India is expected to set up a second string team when the tournament is played as most first-choice players will stay back in England (after the WTC final) to prepare for the Test series.

After the IPL is over (May 30), members of the Indian cricket team will fly to England to play the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which will take place in London from June 18-22.

Post this, the Indian team will stay back in England to acclimate to the English conditions for a test series against the English.

England will have a chance to retaliate for their Test debacle on the Indian shores when they host India for the five-game Test series in the months of August and September.

Full schedule of India vs England 5 test series in England: Matching Date Time Event location 1st test August 4-8 3:30 PM Nottingham 2nd test August 12-16 3:30 PM London 3rd test August 25-29 3:30 PM Leeds 4th test September 2-6 3:30 PM London 5th test September 10-14 3:30 PM Manchester There are reports that South Africa will come to India in September / October to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, before the T20 World Cup hosted by India is played in October-November.

The definitive fixtures of this series have not yet been announced.

Finally comes the time cricket fans have been waiting for, the T20 World Cup will delight the public as the event will take place in October-November. The T20 World Cup to be held in Australia last year was postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and India retained the rights to host the World Cup this year.

The format of the T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now compete in India in 2021.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup has yet to be announced.

After the T20 World Cup, New Zealand will play in India in India for two tests and three T20Is in November-December.

