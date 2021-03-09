Sports
Rutgers field hockey divides weekend series with Iowa State, Ohio
The Rutgers hockey team wrapped up are neutral site games in Virginia Beach, Virginia this weekend, 1-1 over the weekend. The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 3-1) lost to Iowa on Friday, before triumphing again at Ohio State on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes (4-0, 3-0) took their third win of the season over Rutgers with a score of 1-0. Scoreless in the half, the game remained without a goal until late in the fourth quarter, when Iowas Lokke Stribos scored the decisive goal. The Knights were unable to get rid of a shot for the entire game compared to the six of the Hawkeyes. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz had three saves in the game.
On Sunday, Rutgers was able to rally for the second time this season for a victory against the Buckeyes (0-3, 0-3). The knights beat earlier Ohio State in an overtime match a week earlier. This time, Rutgers was able to hold off five penalties and Glatz saved every goal from the Buckeyes. seven shots on target for the goalkeepers second shutout of the season. She now has 15 saves across four games, including one Save .882 percentage.
Junior midfielder early in the third quarter Milena Redlingshoefer helped freshmen move forward Bridy Molyneaux tie the team leader for goals by assisting the only goal scored of the match. It was Molyneaux’s second goal this season and put Redlingshoefer in the lead for the most points on the team with 5.
The knights now have lost 8 of the last 12 meetings with Iowa, but have won 3 of the last 5.. Rutgers has now won against Ohio State last three meetings against them.
After finishing two weekends of neutral site games, the Knights are looking to take on Michigan State next weekend. The team will host the Spartans (1-2, 0-0) for a few match-ups in Piscataway next weekend. The matches start on Friday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Until then, Rutgers has a practice week to prepare.
“Today was another hard-fought victory with some real quality moments,” said head hockey coach Meredith Civico. “I am really proud of how the whole team has come together to help us achieve a positive result and put us in a great position for our upcoming games against Michigan State.”
Follow for updates on Rutgers’ field hockey team @BuienRadarNL on Twitter.
