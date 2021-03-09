Table tennis: Feng ends three-game losing streak with victory over South Korean Lee in Doha, Sport News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – After scoring three game losses with a win over South Korea’s Zion Lee 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-7) in the WTT Star Contender Doha Round of 32 on Tuesday (March 9), Singaporean paddler Feng Tianwei hopes to get stronger. Feng, who will play World Champion No. 25 Chen Szu-Yu next Wednesday, is in an excellent position to make her first quarter-final in over a year. The 34-year-old has a great record against Chen from Chinese Taipei, winning eight of their nine games. After Tuesday’s victory over world champion number 106 Lee, Feng said: “I am quite happy with my performance. “The most important thing is to regain that competitive feeling and now training is going well, but I still have to transfer what I am training to the track.” Feng fell to the first hurdle at the ITTF Women’s World Cup and ITTF Finals last year, as well as last week’s WTT Contender Doha. But through consecutive wins, she will reach the last eight of a women’s singles match for the first time since last March’s ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha, where she eventually lost to Japan’s Mima Ito. At her next meeting with Chen, Feng said, “Tomorrow’s game is against a known opponent.” I still need to get in the mood to stand up to her and not think so much about whether I’m losing or winning. “ As Feng advanced to the next round in the $ 400,000 (S $ 538,400) event, fellow countrymen Yu Mengyu and Zeng Jian were eliminated from the tournament. After an impressive form in which she won seven women’s singles in eight matches, Yu came up short against Puerto Rican World Champion No. 18 Adriana Diaz. The world’s number 50 fought back to tie Diaz, but lost 3-2 (13-11, 4-11, 7-11, 11-4, 7-11). She said, “The strategy I planned with my coach didn’t work. I lost a lot of crucial points and couldn’t execute my capabilities successfully.” National coach Hao Anlin felt that Yu could have served and received much better. He added: “Menyu struggled to get her opponent around the table today. Sometimes she couldn’t keep up with Adriana’s rhythm.” World number 73 Zeng Jian was defeated 3-0 (14-12, 11-3, 11-7) by world number 15 Jeon Ji-hee. Hao estimated that Zeng faced a tough battle after losing the crucial opening game by the smallest margins. “In terms of technical ability and variety, Ji-hee is the superior player. This was especially evident at the start of rallies – serve, serve, receive, creating the first opportunity for attack,” he said. “Zeng Jian was more on the back foot. These are all things we have to work on during the coming practice.”







