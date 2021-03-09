Renewal of domestic cricket gets handouts for a six, forces …

David Miller plays a shot during the second T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore on February 13, 2021. EPA / RAHAT DAR

After 16 years, the era of franchise cricket will end as South Africa returns to a provincial format with 15 teams and two men’s professional-level divisions in 2021/22.

One of the main issues that led to the weakening of former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroes’ hold on power. A decision to restructure the men’s game will materialize next season.

CSA has decided to revert to a professional provincial 15-team format that will replace the six-team franchise system developed in 2004/5 with a view to increased strength versus strength competition.

The new format will see a split between a first division of eight teams and a second division of seven teams. There will be no movement between the leagues for the first two seasons, but in year three (2023/24), promotion and relegation will come into play, causing the stakes to rise significantly.

Relegation is weighted based on performance in three formats of the game, meaning success in one discipline may not be enough to keep a team in the top tier if they fail in the other two.

It will force provinces to recruit wisely and think deeply about the types of players they need in three formats. It will also create an environment where every game counts, because even if a team isn’t in the race to win a title, they can be in a desperate battle to avoid relegation.

Boland, Eastern Province, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Northerns and Western Province play in the first division. The Second Division is contested by South Western Districts, Easterns, Border, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The eight provinces of the first division will sign 16 players, while the seven teams of the first division will have a budget of 11 players. Age group and foal teams at the various federations will provide some depth in the event of a shortage of players.

The idea is to lower the overall wage bill in South African cricket and force member companies to be more proactive in seeking sponsorships and marketing deals to complement budgets.

In the long run, we absolutely expect the process to save CSA money, Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s acting CEO, told media. More than that, we hope it will enable the affiliates to better commercialize themselves and pursue market opportunities.

Get out and do some work to finance yourself, is the message.

It’s not that the parent body completely cut the wallet and sent the kids out into the world without a credit card.

The first division’s eight franchises will have an annual player budget of R9.3 million, with the agreement that they can top this up by 10% through private financing.

The maximum that a player can be paid out is R1,035 million and the minimum is R350,000 in division one. In Division Two, earnings range between R180 and R400,000 for a player, with room to expand that to R600,000 if private sponsorship can make up for the difference.

It is another form of incentive for the teams to be proactive in finding other sources of income, independent of CSA.

There is also scope in the contracts for the division one teams to recruit a number of players on the basis of three-year contracts, as opposed to the current one- and two-year contract system. It offers players more court stability and gives unions the opportunity to hold quality players for longer.

Background to the change

When Moroe unilaterally announced a restructuring of the game at the end of 2018, he met resistance from the South African Cricketers Association (Saca). A restructuring had been suggested from 2016, because budgets were tightening and the income at CSA continued to decline.

But it was Moroe’s way of declaring change, rather than working logically through scenarios with affected parties, that led to the impasse. He did not want to answer questions or provide details of how the decision had been made, and unilaterally declared a 30% pay cut for top players. That went down like a clumsy misstep with a large majority of the Sacas members.

Annoyed at the way they were fired by Moroe and then-President Chris Nenzani, Saca filed court documents to stop the move until a proper consultation process had taken place.

Moro’s original decision to restructure the game was a political move to bolster support in the provinces that would bolster his position, rather than a long-term vision to reform a domestic game that needed a shake-up.

It was a decision that sparked a chain reaction that led to the Fundudzi report, which exposed a wide variety of management errors committed by Moroe and his board. Moroe was suspended and then fired, and the board resigned en masse at the end of 2020.

The situation at CSA is more stable now that an interim administration deals with the wreckage and jetsam of various disastrous decisions. But it all started with Sacas’ court papers and in a way, the circle is full with the return to provincial cricket teams rather than franchises.

Slow consultative process

Moroes’ original plan for a 12-team provincial structure was shelved in late 2019 following his suspension, and former International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson was appointed by CSA to lead a detailed study on the viability of a assess new structure.

One of Richardsons’ first ports of call was Saca. Regardless, however the restructuring went, job cuts would be made as the number of professional and semi-professional cricket players would be reduced under any new plan. Saca, the representative body, should manage the clearance.

After Richardson brought Saca to the table, they dropped their lawsuit in a new spirit of collaboration fostered by then-CEO Jacques Faul.

The Richardsons task team did its job and in a series of ongoing consultations, up to 15 different restructuring models came to the table at numerous meetings with a wide variety of parties, further highlighting the folly of Moroes’ dictatorial approach.

The 15-team format won, reducing men’s cricket from 21 teams (15 unions and six franchises). It effectively means that about 75 players will lose their jobs if the system scales back from nearly 280 professional cricketers to 205.

While it will save some money on CSA’s annual budget, and was done with the support of Sacas, the union is still careful not to give too much credit to the new format, as cricket worldwide and CSA in particular has won for countless challenges.

The Proteas men’s team generates more than 80% of CSA revenue, said Andrew Breetzke, Saca CEO. We have to compete at the highest level, we have to sit down with the big three [India, Australia and England], and that’s why we need a strong one [mens national team]

That means that house cricket should be as healthy as possible. We need our top players to play, they have to play cricket competitively and the step to international cricket has to be as close as possible.

Within that domestic structure, we need a strong transformation pipeline. Our teams must represent the demographics of South Africa while remaining financially viable and sustainable CSA. Incidentally, we currently have a constant fear of the financial sustainability of cricket in South Africa and in the world.

Bidding process and the pursuit of excellence

Counties had to submit a bid to Richardsons’ four-member committee after basically agreeing the framework of 15 teams in two divisions. The committee used a scorecard, agreed upon by senior management from CSAs and the provinces, to measure the bids.

The role of the committee was to ensure that all data used to populate that part of the scorecard that evaluated the historical performance and current status of the members across the seven key dimensions was correctly recorded and that the weightings were correct applied, Richardson said.

Second, it was the role to evaluate the members’ future strategies and plans based on those dimensions. Those dimensions are cricket services and their infrastructure. What are the ways to develop not only players but also coaches and referees? What is the structure around the performance of the professional team; the high-performance area? What does their stadium look like? What does their secondary field look like?

On the commercial and financial side, what will the revenues look like for the future? What are the commercial plans? What support do they have from other stakeholders, such as the local government? We also looked at the important dimension of transformation, and how they are structured from a governance and administration point of view, as well as the finances of each of the members.

Ultimately, the new direction is to make every game count and encourage provinces to recruit smarter and better, more proactive leadership that doesn’t rely entirely on handouts.

That kind of relentless competition and mindset can only be good for the Proteas in the long run. DM