Sports
Jayhawks football in a difficult place without a coach
Kansas is back on the market after that for a head football coach say goodbye to Les Mileson Monday evening amid detailed reports of sexual misconduct during his tenure at LSU.
The argument for Miles’ firing is unbreakable: LSU officials were aware as of 2009 that there was significant alleged misconduct related to the former coach, who was fired in early 2016, going so far as to make Miles. refrained from being alone with apprentice workers. An investigation conducted by an outside law firm revealed this then LSU athletics director Joe Alleva found Miles’ behavior so problematic that he recommended his resignation in June 2013
Kansas is the punch line of college football, with at least nine losses in every season since 2010 and no significant infrastructure, recruiting base, or blueprint to undo the program’s embarrassing run at the bottom of the Power Five conferences.
MILES OUT:Kansas and Coach mutually agree to part ways amid an investigation of inappropriate behavior at LSU
Miles did nothing to change the direction of the Jayhawks, even if the youthful makeup of the current roster suggested building blocks to eventually make a run to qualify for a bowl. Despite his parentage, however, Miles went 3-18 in his two seasons, finishing the shortened 2020 season with a 13-game loss.
Four themes emerge as KU wants to make an almost unprecedented coaching change with jumping exercises around the corner:
The long-running downturn of the program strongly suggests institutional problems beyond the coaching staff, even though several failed recruitments in a row have exacerbated these concerns.
With spring football already underway in every Power Five conference, the timing is terrible to find an established head coach.
LAKE:Les Miles was not allowed to contact female students at LSU
REPORT RELEASED:Research shows that LSU has routinely abused allegations of sexual misconduct
Even if KU wanted to evaluate lower league level coaches, which the school has not seriously considered in the past, making the football championship subdivision a spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic makes the process even more challenging.
But it is not impossible. Colorado was forced to make a change in late February after Mel Tucker left the program for Michigan State after one season. The Buffalos may not have done the most splashy hiring in Karl Dorrell, even if Dorrell nearly got CU in the Pac-12 championship game in his first season. He did have experience as the head coach of Power Five and has links to the program and conference.
Kansas has an uncertain leadership structure in the athletics department
Attention now shifts to athletics director Jeff Long, who thoroughly messed up Miles’s recruitment and now has such a spotty track record, including hiring Bobby Petrino and Bret Bielema in Arkansas, that it would be amazingly stupid to give him another coaching quest. even performed by the Jayhawks. standards.
The talent pool will not be deep.
This is somewhat of an exaggeration: Coaches want to make money and lead programs in the Power Five, and KU can tick both boxes. The youth of the Jayhawks, especially in the skill positions on offense, is another temptation for a coach willing to embark on this daunting reconstruction project. But the program guidance board will be full of a certain class of candidates.
The contenders don’t necessarily have to be young, although a less established candidate is much more likely to take up the challenge. They are defined by an offensive identity that can make up for the inherent talent gap. They will be experienced in running a program regardless of the level of the league, and most likely come from the Group of Five level or, as with Dorrell in Colorado, come entirely from school coaching.
And the strongest candidate will have to bet his reputation and career on the worst job in the Power Five. How many coaches will fit?
Follow college reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg
