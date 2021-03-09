Northwestern hockey falls to Penn State, defeats Maryland

Field hockey

Northwestern split the weekend of games at Virginia Beach, falling into a shootout against Penn State but beating Maryland 2-1 for the second time this season.

In Friday’s game against the Nittany Lions, the Wildcats (3-1) struck first, with senior forward Sabrina Solomen scoring in the second quarter with a goal from the center of the circle.

Penn State defeated NU 12-3 in the first half, but didn’t score on any of those shots. The Cats defenders were formidable. With freshman goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz in goal for her second and third starts all weekend, the defense line held back many of the Nittany Lions shots from ever seeing Skubisz’s pads.

It’s an experienced backfield, said coach Tracey Fuchs. We’ve got four back, with Kayla (Blas) as the general as the defensive midfielder. For them to get up, and with (senior goalkeeper Florien Marcussen) an injury with a first-year goalkeeper. She has so much experience around her that everything just clicked.

The Nittany Lions scored in the second half on a leading group in the transition, but NOW kept the ball in their attacking area for much of the half, beating Penn State 13-3. But like the Nittany Lions in the first half, the Cats were unable to make contact on any of those shots and the game moved to extra time.

NOW failed to take advantage of a penalty in overtime that left a Penn State player off the field for two minutes. The Cats took a penalty corner, but could not score with that chance, not even with an extra player. The game advanced to a second extra period in which neither team scored.

During the shootout, Skubisz made two saves, but three of the five NU players failed to score and the Nittany Lions secured the win.

That pressure at the end of the game, you just can’t replicate it in practice, Fuchs said. We’re definitely going to work on that, and our goalkeeper came up with two big saves, and that should be enough to win a shootout. We just couldn’t put a few houses we had our chance to put away.

After the loss, the Cats had to quickly gather for Sunday’s rematch against Maryland.

In their previous match-up, NU started slowly, allowing seven Terrapin penalty corners in the first quarter, and not until the second fifteen minutes into the game. On Sunday, the Cats were immediately offensive aggressive. Although no goals were scored in the first quarter, the teams each scored two shots.

NOW scored the season’s first penalty corner in the second quarter, after deflecting second midfielder Ana Medina Garcia, to rise 1-0. But Maryland responded early in the third quarter to capture the game with one apiece on a shot from the top of the circle.

For a moment it seemed that the Cats might be playing extra minutes again. But with just over six minutes to go, sophomore forward Bente Baekers scored her first goal of the season in the transition after a long one-on-one with her defender. NOW held on to their second straight win over the Terrapins, 2-1.

That was a heartbreaker Friday, Fuchs said. You don’t win all the games you deserve to win, so we just tried to leave it behind and look at what we did well and what we could improve for Sunday. For our kids to come back and play as good as on Sunday and beat a typical top five team in the country is pretty impressive.

