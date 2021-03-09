Brazilian table tennis has perfect tera in tournaments in Qatar





The three Brazilians who performed on Thursday (9) for the WTT Star Contender, the second tournament of the 2021 season of the world table tennis circuit, won. Hugo Calderano and Gustavo Tsuboi, for the male key, and Bruna Takahashi, for the female, qualified for the round of 16 of the contested competition in Doha (Qatar) and will return to the table this morning (10). The first Brazilian victory came with Bruna, number 49 in the world, who surpassed Romanian Bernardette Szocs, 25th in the ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), in the 32nd stage with 3 sets to 1, partly from 11/7, 8 / 11, 11/3 and 9/11. In the round of 16, she will face Jeon Jihee (15) from South Korea, on Wednesday at 4.55 (Brazilian time) at table 4. The match can be watched live on the official ITTF channel on YouTube. “Bruna played a very smart game. He dominated the short balls and adapted very well to the changes in the pace of the dispute, imposing his aggressiveness,” said coach Francisco Arado, Paco, to the Brazilian Table Tennis website. Confederation (CBTM)). Brazilian gala morning in Qatar – Bruna qualified for the round of 16 with partitions of 11/7, 8/11, 11/3 and 11/9. Next game: next Wednesday against Jeon Jihee (KOR).#Tibhar #WTTStarContender pic.twitter.com/H1kxQJNZRi CBTM (@CBTM_TM) March 9, 2021 For Bruna, Gustavo Tsuboi also faces a South Korean at table 4: Jeoung Youngsik, 13 of the world, at 4:15 p.m., also with a broadcast live on the ITTF channelOn Tuesday, the Brazilian, 36th in the world ranking, ran 3 sets over the Japanese Koki Niwa (17) to 0, partly 11/4, 11/4 and 11/5. “Tsuboi played at a very high level. They were very aggressive and creative with their service, and in the dispute they always put a lot of pressure on the opponent,” Paco praised. Calderano, on the other hand, will face Slovenian Darko Jorgic, 31 of the world, at table 1 this Wednesday at 10am, with a live exhibition pelo site da World Table Tennis (WTT)Unlike his fellow countrymen, the number one table tennis player in Brazil and seventh in the ITTF ranking immediately entered the 32nd stage and only made his debut in the competition on Tuesday, beating South Korean Cho Daesong (134) by 3 sets to 0 , partly 12/10, 9/11 and 11/8. Hugo Calderano immediately entered the 32nd stage and only made his debut in the competition on Tuesday. Qatar Table Tennis Association / Divulgao







