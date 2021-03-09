Russell Wilson for the Bears? More smoke when Seahawks omit him from letter to fans





While it still seems unlikely that the Seahawks would part with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, especially after a 12-4 season in which he was an MVP candidate, the team continues to leave that possibility open. Seahawks president Chuck Arnold sent a letter to season ticket holders this week citing multiple players and coaches as reasons to be excited about next season, but curiously omitted Wilson. This is of great importance to the Bears, who were one of the four teams Agent Mark Rodgers said Wilson would be willing to take in a trade. That list was cut to three with the Cowboys signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive overtime on Monday, leaving the Bears, Saints and Raiders as contenders for Wilson. Wilson, 32, played for the Seahawks for nine seasons and won a Super Bowl. He posted three of his best four season passer ratings in the past three seasons. In 2020, he averaged 263.3 yards per game (almost a career-high), threw for 40 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, and was seventh in the NFL with a 105.1 passer rating. Despite that success, Wilson expressed frustration with how much he has hit in recent seasons and wanted input for staffing decisions. He didn’t go so far as to request a trade, Rodgers said, but potential floating destinations made it clear how serious he is about relocating. Rodgers also said Wilsons prefers to work things out in Seattle. That would almost certainly be the preference of Seahawks too. They’ve gone 98-45-1 since Wilson’s draft and made the playoffs in 8 of 9 seasons. Wilson also has three years, $ 70 million left on his contract, and ESPN reported that trading him this season would result in a dead-salary cap of $ 39 million for the Seahawks. The Bears are desperate to find a solution to their quarterback situation after Mitch Trubisky, former number 2 overall pick, was blasted and Nick Foles’ trade takeover failed. Foles is the only quarterback currently under contract and signed through 2022. Deshaun Watson, star of Wilson and Texan, are the best quarterbacks who could possibly even be available this off-season. The Rams already traded for Matt Stafford and the Colts for Carson Wentz. If the Bears are unable to strike a surprise deal for Watson or Wilson, their next best options would likely trade for the Raiders Marcus Mariota or the Jets Sam Darnold or follow the dominoes and take a quarterback from another team that has a deal. As for free agents, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Alex Smith, and Ryan Fitzpatrick are probably the best quarterbacks on the market.

