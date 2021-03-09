Ex-NFL, Giants QB Eli Manning to host college football show on ESPN +





Little brothers don’t always follow in the footsteps of their big siblings. That cannot be said for the Manning family. Peyton Manning first left the NFL roster for the media business, and now Eli is doing the same. On Monday, Eli announced that he will be the host of an ESPN + series called “Eli’s Places” with the same branding as “Peyton’s Places,” Manning’s older ESPN + program due to release on the subscription platform this fall. “I’m getting a higher degree in football studies,” said Eli as he sat next to his brother in an empty stadium. “Eli, just because you’ve won as many Super Bowls as I have, doesn’t mean you can do the same things I do,” said Peyton. “Tell me about this ‘show’ of yours.” “Peyton, it’s not blind blind goggles. They’re recruiting you, ”Eli pitched. ‘I go to the biggest universities and get the biggest stars to show me the most iconic places in the history of college football.’ Like their father Archie, Eli played his college football with Ole Miss, while Peyton went to Tennessee. “Peyton’s Places” has an up-to-date catalog of 30 episodes, which are essentially mini-documentaries on football-related topics. GOES WELL WITH COFFEE:Our morning newsletter contains the latest news, exclusive analysis. Register here! Peyton retired in 2016 after he and the Denver Broncos won their second Super Bowl title. Eli retired from the New York Giants after the 2019 season after 16 seasons (with two Super Bowl MVPs). “E, for the first time in history we will be teammates,” Peyton said in the video. “Now there can be no better way to say goodbye to football than that.” “Teammates?” Eli responds. “I’ll give it two years.” ‘Two years? Two years to what? ‘ Peyton says Eli: Until you are my backup. Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.







