NOTES: Penn State Field Hockey Team hosts Maryland on Fridays and Sundays





EXAMPLE OF THIS WEEK UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa .; March 9, 2021 – The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-2, 1-1 B1G) will host Maryland (2-2, 2-1 B1Gj) this weekend for two games at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. The lions and terrapins compete on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. and on Sunday, March 14 at noon For the 2020-21 Big Ten season, the Big Ten have stated that in cases where teams play against each other twice during the year, only the first meeting will count towards the Big Ten’s regular season standings. Penn State comes off a 1-1 weekend in Virginia Beach. The Nittany Lions

Northwestern won 2-1 in a shoot-out on Friday, then dropped another game to Iowa on Sunday, losing a hard-fought 1-0 game to the Hawkeyes. Maryland comes from a similar 1-1 weekend in Virginia Beach. The Terrapins defeated Ohio State 2-0 and then lost a second game to Northwestern 1-0. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Maryland 24-17-1. Penn State won the last meeting, a 1-0 victory here at Happy Valley in last year’s Big Ten tournament on November 8, 2019. Penn State will travel to Michigan State next weekend, March 19 and 21, for two games with the Spartans. Fans are encouraged to follow Nittany Lion’s hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey. THE ACTION OF THIS WEEK Penn State (1-2, 1-1 B1G) vs Maryland (2-2, 2-1 B1G)

DATE: Friday March 12 and

Sunday March 14, 2021

LOCATION: University Park, Pa. Penn State Head Coach: Char Morett-Curtiss

Maryland Head Coach: Missy Meharg All-Time Series: Penn State leads 24-17-1

Last meeting: W, 1-0, 11/8/19 2020-21 Schedule Note: In cases where teams play against each other twice as per schedule, only the first match between opponents will be taken into account for the Big Ten’s regular season standings. COMMENTS BARRACO TAKES 12 SAVINGS, LIONS DOWN

WILDCATS IN SHOT

Second goalkeeper Brie Barraco collected 12 saves in Penn State’s March 5 victory at Northwestern in Virginia Beach. Her outstanding performance in the cage led Penn State to a 2-1 win in a shoot-out. Bree Bednarski scored the Lions’ goal by the rules and the team won the shoot-out 4-3, with Barraco stopping two Northwestern shots. PENN STATE LET TWO 1-0 GAMES TO IOWA

The Penn State Nittany Lions fought evenly against Iowa throughout the season opener on February 28, but narrowly dropped a 1-0 game for the Hawkeyes. While the teams were in fact dead-even statistically, Iowa used a fourth-quarter goal to secure victory. A week later, the two teams met again in Virginia Beach and this time Iowa scored a second period goal in the game played on March 7. TRIO OF LIONS CALLED A BIG TEN

PREPARED PLAYERS TO WATCH TEAM

Three Nittany Lion seniors have been named on this year’s Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch team. Captains Abby Myers Madison Hutson and Emma List have been appointed to the team. FIRST NFHCA COACHES POLL TO

RELEASE IN MARCH

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) has announced that the first coaches poll of the 2020-21 season will be released on March 16.







