Tribute to the Moray Council’s Land and Parks Officer

Tributes have been paid to a man who spent 30 years looking after the lands and parks of Moray, as well as spending much of his spare time on sports and youth work.

Do what he loved, play table tennis.

Ken Kennedy (67) always had time to help people – be it family, friends and colleagues.

Kennedy, a land and parks officer with the Moray Council since 1980, died suddenly at home in Lossiemouth on Tuesday, March 2. He was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor last March.

Originally from Banff, Mr. Kennedy went straight from school to the police force and spent four years in London with the Met Police.

He returned to Scotland in 1975 and served in Forres, where he met his first wife Pat and was later transferred to Elgin.

Ken carries the queen’s baton via Mosstodloch in 2014. Photo: Eric Cormack

He left the force in 1977 and after a few years as a watchman at the Combination of Rothes distilleries factory, known locally as the ‘purie’, he joined the Moray District Council as it was then. He was responsible for gardens, playgrounds, recreation areas, football and sports fields, cemeteries and weed control in Moray.

His 20-year-old colleague, Grant Speed, described him as a “good boss” who had complete confidence in those below him to do their job.

“I was Ken’s assistant for 20 years and he interviewed me 30 years ago when I first got a job with the council in the field of tools.







“We’ve had a lot of hard times over the years with budget cuts, but Ken managed to laugh most days,” he said.

Ken (right back), with young people during a coaching session with coach Stephen Gersten. Photo: Becky Saunderson.

“He was loved and everyone and everyone knew him. He was very easy to talk to and approachable everywhere. He was always helping someone.

“Ken loved his quizzes and for the last few years at work he produced a lunch quiz every Friday that people could participate in.

“His knowledge of triva and general knowledge was slightly different.”

Mr. Kennedy was passionate about his sport, especially football, golf, table tennis and darts.







He went to school with Des Bremner at Banff Academy, who won the European Cup as captain of Aston Villa and played for Scotland. Mr. Kennedy’s son, Stuart, said his father often joked that he could have lifted the trophy for Villa in 1982 had he not been seriously injured at Canal Park in Banff.

Growing up as a Rangers fan through a family connection, he and Mr Speed ​​were both ardent fans of the Glasgow club.

“Ken was counting down the points and the days until they won the Scottish Premier League title this season,” said Speed.

Supervise young players learning the sport at Elgin Academy. Photo: Eric Cormack

Mr. Kennedy was an avid table tennis player – a skill he nurtured on the kitchen table against his brother in their younger years – and officially, founder of the annual Elgin Table Tennis League tournament, played at Elgin High School, and generations later. players cherished from all over Moray through coaching at Elgin Academy. He was a qualified referee at the Commonwealth Games and has performed regularly at league matches in Scotland.







Before falling ill, he was still a regular golfer and was a member of the Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth, where he had lived since the early 1980s. He had played at Duff House Royal as a child, where his father and Stuart and Scott’s grandfather were secretary and captain at various times.

One of his proudest moments was when he was nominated to carry the Queen’s baton when it passed through Mosstodloch on its way through Moray in 2014, ahead of the Commonwealth Games. He was nominated for his achievements in table tennis.

For years he ran the Friday night youth club at the Lossiemouth Community Center, with the help of his wife Carol and others, and Stuart said they organized numerous coach trips to theme parks in the UK for the kids, as well as regular football, table tennis and other activities.

Kennedy was also a key figure in the Lossiemouth Soccer Sevens, regularly offering small football to local youth.

Stuart said, “Daddy was the kind of guy who didn’t like fuss and was really selfless. He said it just did the job.

“He enjoyed a good quiz show and in the early 2000s he was part of a group that held regular quiz nights at the Clifton Bar for a number of years, and was generally the quizmaster.”

Graham Leadbitter, the leader of Moray Council, said, Ken was always a hard-working council official in a very community-oriented role as land and park head and I was very sad to hear that he was so early in his well-deserved retirement.

One with nature and a local group in the forest.

Outside of work, Kens’s community spirit remained and I have attended numerous fundraising quizzes where Ken was the quiz master. He was greatly respected and loved by colleagues and the wider community alike, and he will be sorely missed by many people.

Kennedy is survived by two sons, Stuart and Scott from his first marriage to the late Pat, and grandchildren Holly, Emily, Baxter and Lowena.

He married Carol in 1993 and had stepsons Ian, Scott and Robert, and grandchildren Robert, Libby, Charlie, Oliver, Taylor, Leo and Logan. When stepson Scott died, Ken and Carol became Taylor, Leo and Logan’s parents.

He also had a daughter, Susan from a relationship before he married, and two more grandchildren, Thomas and Jacob.

Mr Kennedy’s funeral will be held Wednesday at Steven Thomson in Lossiemouth and is private due to Covid restrictions. The funeral procession will go down Clifton Road, leaving around 11:30 am, then Commerce Street, where he lived, and up St Gerardine’s Brae, for anyone willing to pay their respects along the way.

