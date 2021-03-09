Sports
The parliamentary motion condemns the “institutional racism” affecting English cricket
A group of MPs, including former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, has launched a devastating attack on the ECB’s track record on racial equality, claiming that institutional racism “is present at all levels of the game”.
By putting it to the table an early day movement (EDM) in Parliament, MEPs have called on their colleagues to “raise their alarm” about the under-representation of non-white individuals in English cricket and condemned the ECB’s failure to address the problem.
Sponsors of the EDM – a proposed debate in the House of Commons – include former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and former Shadow House secretary Diane Abbott. The full statement draws attention to “the bullying, racist intimidation and victimization” of non-white players, officials and coaches, and calls on the ECB “to support and fully fund African, Caribbean and Asian cricket associations to combat the historic injustice of race remedy. discrimination “.
Although rarely debated about EDMs, they are used to draw attention to certain topics. In this case, the fact that the motion has been tabled is likely to be embarrassing for the ECB as it grapples with the enormity of the issue. Claudia Webbe, the Member of Parliament for Leicester East, is the main sponsor of the motion, which includes fellow Labor MPs Apsana Begum, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Kim Johnson and Ian Lavery.
The intervention follows a series of revelations from players, coaches and officials about their experiences in the English game. This has varied from former England opener Michael Carberry saying “cricket is full of racism” to former England assistant coach Donovan Miller who told what time he was repeatedly asked by a former first-class cricketer if he had bananas during a Minor Counties match.
Azeem Rafiq, the former England under-19 captain, has opened discrimination proceedings against Yorkshire after he racial abuse he suffered while at the club left him on the verge of killing himself, while former referees Ismail Dawood and John Holder have urged similar proceedings against the ECB
At the same time, research has shown that although 30% of recreational cricketers in England and Wales are classified as British Asian, that figure drops to about 5% in professional cricketThere has been no non-white referee appointed on the first-class list since 1992No British-born non-white person has ever been named on the list. A recent survey by the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) revealed that 58% of respondents reported experiencing or witnessing racism, with 45% of those cases allegedly coming from another player.
The EDM refers to the Racial Equality in Cricket report, which was prepared by the ECB (then known as the TCCB) in 1997. But due to the lack of progress since then, MPs have voiced their “grave concern at the under-representation of African, Caribbean and Asian coaches, referees and match officials at all levels of Cricket in England and Wales” and are voicing “their alarm about the subsequent failure to implement it. to tackle institutional racism present at all levels of the game “.
The motion not only condemns the fact that the governing body has not appointed a single African, Caribbean or Asian arbitrator for the past 29 years, but also urges Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, to “ anti-racism and equality and diversity goals within cricket are a ministerial priority, and to report annually on progress made ”.
The ECB declined to comment on the motion. However, it has recently launched a commission for equality in cricket, designed to assess evidence of inequality and discrimination; an anti-discrimination code, to be introduced before the 2021 season; and a Forum for Race in Cricket, where people can come forward to share their experiences in confidence. It also announced plans to increase the ethnic diversity of referee appointments.
The PCA, meanwhile, has unveiled plans for all players, coaches, officials and administrators to educate on racing issues.
