2021 ACC Spring Football: Six Key Questions and Storylines to Follow While Practices Get Started

Spring training of 2021 is underway or about to start in all college football, and it is being welcomed with open arms after the ups and downs of the 2020 low season. Players and coaches are still going through rigorous COVID-19- protocols to participate, but to have these workouts even after the entire country was shut down abruptly last March feels like a win for the sport.

A return to spring practice and a full spring schedule also re-focus on the things that can be learned, learned and discussed around these programs during this pivotal period of development. Position fights at the quarterback and throughout the depth chart start in earnest during this spring practice, and teams with new coaches or coaching changes try to use them as an opportunity to lay the groundwork for what they want to accomplish in the fall.

In the ACC, there are 13 teams that start every spring practice to improve and close the gap with Clemson. The Tigers have been setting the standard for the entire conference throughout the College Football Playoff era, and every other conference championship attendee – Miami or North Carolina will draw the most intrigue at the start of 2021 – knows that the road to a league title is through the Tigers.

Although there were no changes to the coaching of the head after last season, the spring training of 2021 does provide a sense of renewal for several programs that could use a fresh start. New hires from the final cycle who didn’t make it through the full 2020 low season will get that opportunity for the first time, and other programs can use it as a pivot point after a tumultuous season where reaching the finish felt like a race on its own.

So with all the spring sentiments of renewal, optimism and freshly cut grass, let’s take a look at the biggest questions surrounding the ACC in 2021 spring practice.

Which broad recipients emerge as startups for Clemson?

When Tee Higgins left for the NFL Draft and Justyn Ross sustained a seasonal injury, the door was open for one of Clemson’s several blue-chip wide receivers to take a leap in 2020. the recruiting path, one of their priorities has been to keep up that broad receiver room with the kind of groundbreaking talent that has been a major part of the Clemson attack since the days of DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. But nagging injuries and availability of players – who were up and down the Tigers roster in 2020 – contributed to the limited production of talented players like Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson.

Fortunately, the senior duo of Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell answered the call and stepped up to provide stability and reliability on the position en route to a sixth consecutive ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. With spring underway at Clemson, all eyes are back on that talented room to see what the rotation will look like for DJ Uiagalelei in the fall. For starters, Ross is back and his return is one of the most celebrated news the program has had in months. EJ Williams broke up late last season as a freshman and will likely be in the mix for snaps along with Ngata and Ladson. A potential wildcard here is Ajou Ajou, a six-foot sophomore, a 215-pound sophomore from Canada who saw limited game action but generated a buzz for his athleticism, as seen on the field in this 35-foot touchdown against Georgia Tech.

What’s next for North Carolina’s hasty attack?

Quarterback Sam Howell is one of the most prolific returning players in all of college football. After setting a new FBS true freshman record with 38 touchdowns en route to winning ACC Rookie of the Year in 2019, he led the conference in passing yards (3,586) and passing touchdowns (30) in 2020. But despite the ostentatious numbers, one of the things the opposing defensive coordinators emphasized most, was trying to contain Javonte Williams and Michael Carter’s one-two punch in the run-back. Both players ended up as 1000-yard rushers with notable contributions in the passing game, and both Williams and Carter are now on their way to the NFL, along with 1000-yard receiver Dyami Brown and dynamic big-play menace Dazz Newsome.

While Howell is on the field, there will be high hopes for offensive production, but the next men in those skill positions will determine whether North Carolina can make it to the ACC Championship Game for the second time in school history. Walking back British Brooks showed flashes in his Orange Bowl efforts against Texas A&M and the attack welcomes transfer Ty Chandler from Tennessee. In terms of pass catchers, there will be experience with wide receiver Beau Corrales and tight Garrett Walston coming back as a super seniors, as well as exciting younger players like Josh Downs and Khafre Brown who showed glimpses of their own connection to Howell in limited work. Like Clemson, it’s nice to have options, but who comes out of it matters a lot given the expectations for the Tar Heels this fall.

Do you want more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 College Football podcast for premium insights and analysis outside the network.

How will a full spring help Year 2 coaches?

There were no changes to the head coaching in the ACC after the 2020 season, but this will still be the first full off season for the new hires of the 2019-2020 coaching cycle. Everyone was affected to varying degrees in terms of their spring practices completed before closing in March 2020. At Boston College and Florida State, the challenge was not only to connect to the players, but to install the schedules virtually. But it’s not just the head coaches, NC State attack coordinator Tim Beck had to adapt immediately with limited availability of Devin Leary in the preseason, then switch back to attacking Bailey Hockman when Leary sustained a season-ending injury. Syracuse also saw its fall camp hit, which, in addition to the loss of spring training sessions, hurt the switch from the Dutch to a new 3-3-5 defense. Continuity became a big advantage for those teams with head coach-offensive coordinator-defensive coordinator who all stayed in place from 2019 to 2020. Now with full spring training, it will be interesting to see how the gap can be closed towards 2021.

What are the consequences of transfers in the state of Florida?

Much of the focus in Tallahassee will be on McKenzie Milton and the role he will play in Florida State’s quarterback battle with Jordan Travis and Chubba Purdy. There’s good reason for that, as Milton was electric when he was on the UCF field and led the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017, throwing for 37 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. A catastrophic leg injury has sidelined him since the last week of the 2018 regular season, and the journey back to full health, and ultimately live game action, was one of the best stories in college football.

Milton’s success will be applauded by Seminole fans and college football fans alike, but he alone cannot help stabilize the ship for Mike Norvell after a disappointing and disjointed first season. Norvell and his staff arrived on the transfer portal to meet the needs of cornerback (Brandon Moore from UCF, Jarques McClellion from Arkansas), safety (Jammie Robinson from South Carolina) and line of defense (Jermaine Johnson from Georgia, Keir Thomas from South Carolina) ). Some of these players will start, while others will rotate for depth, but all will be asked to be immediately ready to help improve a defense that struggled last season.

What’s the fight like for QB2 in Miami?

After a knee injury in the bowl game, D’Eriq King will not be available for spring practice. He is expected to make a full recovery and when he is healthy he will return to his spot on QB1 on the depth chart. King’s dedication to the Hurricanes for 2021 keeps the team’s ceiling high, so it’s hard to imagine other players in that room passing him on the depth map. But that does not mean that this battle to resolve the pecking order in spring practice is not of great significance. After all, King has suffered two knee injuries during his college career, and there could be every tweak, twist, or awkward move that suddenly puts one of his backups on the line in an ACC title fight game. Tyler Van Dyke was the ninth-seeded 2020-class pro-style quarterback and was able to redshirt last season after watching just two action games. He’ll be the one who tricks the trade as former five-star and early-enrolled Jake Garcia tries to make a splash. Peyton Matocha and Ryan Rizik are also four-deep in the spring, but the battle for King’s backup (and possibly his apparent heir) appears to be between the top two quarterbacks of Manny Diaz’s last two recruiting classes.

Can volatile Louisville settle after an offensive exodus?

On this week’s ACC edition of Spring Gleaning on the Cover 3 Podcast, Bud Elliott refocused my thoughts on the ups and downs of Louisville’s first two years under Scott Satterfield. On the surface, the Cardinals far exceeded expectations by soloing second place in the ACC Atlantic in 2019 after being picked last in the division. After bottoming out in Bobby Petrino’s senior year, seeing the Cardinals garnered significant acclaim and an ACC Coach the Year award for Satterfield. Then, in 2020, Louisville fell short of expectations with a 4-7 record, including a stretch where the Cardinals dropped six of their first seven ACC games.

But a deeper dive below the surface suggests the two teams weren’t as far apart in performance as the record might seem. Three of Louisville’s five ACC wins in 2019 had a combined margin of just 12 points, while four of the Cardinals’ seven ACC losses in 2020 all came in at seven points or less, including a 12-7 rock fight with the top five Notre Dame. Bud brought up the Las Vegas power ratings, which the 2019 and 2020 Cardinals had similarly rated, further suggesting that this was a team that got a little bit of luck in Satterfield’s first year and got a few unlucky bounces in it. second year. But while numbers can almost erase the story here, the X factor is Satterfield’s reported involvement in South Carolina’s pursuit of coaching and subsequent back-and-forth with the Louisville community to overcome their insecurities about his commitment to it. program. Winning is regaining confidence, making reload a foul with Tutu Atwell, Dez Fitzpatrick and Javian Hawkins being one of the most interesting storylines to watch this spring.