Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur on a Call of Duty stream





Meyers Leonard streamed Duty in his spare time, and on Tuesday afternoon the Miami Heat center was caught using anti-Semitic racial statements on the stream. Warning: This video contains NSFW language and a racial slur. Leonard paused, seemingly to think about what to say next, before using the anti-Semitic slur. Describing a racial slur as a slip is never acceptable, but Leonard’s choice of words had more intentionality than previous incidents like this one. The person he was playing with laughed at Leonard’s taint, and the two continued to play. The video immediately went viral. About 30 minutes after using the blemish, Leonard got a call and cut his stream early. That guy Meyers Leonard called someone a racist slur and moments later got a call and had to take a dip. Yeah, doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/HQ05uGRIv7 Harold (@WassupHarold) March 9, 2021 Yo, my wife needs me. I uh … I have to roll, brother. GGs. Leonard misses the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury and last season drew attention while playing in the NBA Bubble by being the only player on the Heat roster during the national anthem. At the time, Leonard said he opposed bigotry, racism and hatred, but that his decision to hold out during the anthem came from a place of support for the military, not from a counter-protest against the Black Lives Matter movement. I STAND. I STAND FOR the men and women like my brother who have served this country. I AGAINST the violence and riots in DC. I STA in solidarity with my teammates and brothers. I AGAINST bigotry, racism and hate. pic.twitter.com/cw6CNNbjB9 Leonard Meyers (@MeyersLeonard) January 7, 2021 The Miami Heat is reportedly reviewing Leonard’s clip using the blemish, while the NBA made a stronger statement, adding that theyre gathering more information about the incident. NBA spokesperson Mike Bass statement on Meyers Leonard, who said an anti-Semitic slur on a video game stream, we just got to know about the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech. Shams charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2021 In addition to the NBA investigation, Leonards sponsors, ORIGINPC and SCUF gaming, both owned by gaming giant Corsair, announced they would end their working relationship with him over the slur, in identical language. Recently, a comment was made by Meyers Leonard that does not reflect ORIGIN PC’s values ​​or beliefs. We have decided to end our working relationship with Meyers if we look further into it. Originpc (@ORIGINPC) March 9, 2021 Meyers Leonard has not made a statement at this time. Please keep this post updated as more information becomes available.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos