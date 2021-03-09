Ito reaches the last 16 of WTT Star Contender





The world’s number two woman, Mima Ito from Japan, made it to the last 16 of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. Ito, who triumphed in the WTT Contender Tournament at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall on March 6, was back in action at the same venue three days later during the final tournament held at the WTT Middle East hub. She made short work of her opponent Manika Batra from India, victorious 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. The losing finalist in the WTT Contender Tournament, fellow Japanese player Hina Hayata, also made a winning return to the circuit, beating South Korea’s Nayeong Kim 11-9, 11-6, 4-11, 11-8. World number eight Cheng-I-Ching also triumphed in straight matches, beating Hana Matelova of the Czech Republic 11-9, 11-5 and 14-12. The other player in the world’s top ten in women’s singles action was Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan, with the ninth player to recover from dropping the first game, winning 2-11, 11-5, 13-11, 11- 2 against Germany’s Nina Mittelham. The world’s number eight, Matthias Falck of Sweden, suffered a surprisingly direct loss on the second day of the WTT Star Contender tournament in Qatar Getty Images In the men’s singles draw, last week’s winner of the WTT Contender tournament, Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany, also made a winning start to the final event at the WTT Middle East hub, beating Egyptian Ahmed Saleh 11- 8, 11-5, 11-2. World ranking number five Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, the highest ranked player present with China not sending players to the WTT Middle East hub due to the coronavirus pandemic, also won in his first match when he took Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India 11-4 defeated. , 11-5, 11-8. World number six Yun-Ju Lin of Taiwan was a winner in four games, as he came from behind and defeated Joao Monteiro of Portugal 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-3. World ranking seven Hugo Calderano of Brazil was also a straight games winner, beating Daeseong Cho of South Korea 12-10, 11-9, 11-8. The biggest surprise of the day came when the world’s number eight, Mattias Falck of Sweden, lost in straight matches 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 to Jaehyun An of South Korea, the number 38 in the world. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos