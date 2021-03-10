Eichel out for Sabers against Flyers with upper body injuries





Jack Eichel will not play for the Buffalo Sabers with the Philadelphia Flyers (NBCSP, MSG-B, NHL.TV) on Tuesday due to an upper body injury.

The center missed two games with a lower body injury on February 25 and 27. His 18 points led the Sabers, but he scored two goals in 21 games, the least to start his six-season NHL career. “All I can tell you is that he’s definitely not playing tonight and he’s being evaluated and we’ll inform you when we have more,” said Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger. The Sabers (6-14-3) were bettered 28-11 over seven consecutive losses (0-6-1). Their 0.326 point rate was the last in the NHL. Buffalo was 2-10-1 since February 15, when it returned after six games were postponed due to NHL COVID-19 protocols. “It doesn’t eat away morale because we focus on who is here, who is healthy, what our attitude is and how we can get the best out of this group,” said Krueger. “So it’s a simple matchday process that takes place here and the guys are all there. We had an excellent meeting this morning, a very engaged group. We’re trying to find details that will make the difference to be consistent in our game again, we let those patterns just don’t allow in our mind. “I mean, this is all about attitude now. Since we got back from COVID, we’ve had a lot of setbacks to deal with. But we deal with it the same way we do in good times. we strive for an attitude that drives us forward, and we remain committed to working together as a group on these solutions. “ With Eichel out, Dylan Cozens played in the middle of the wings for the first time this season Taylor Hall and Sam Reinhart “Jack Eichel is not playing and we need to think about the options here today to give us the best chance to compete,” said Krueger. “… We love the aura of the synergy that Taylor Hall and Dylan Cozens have had. They seem to get along very well. I find that Sam also has the potential to draw and play a center for us if necessary. So we’ll see how it goes, but at times like this we have to be flexible, and Dylan is such a smart player that we think he can. “ Heather Engel, independent correspondent for NHL.com, contributed to this report







