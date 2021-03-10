Southern California high school football schedule for week 1





WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Note: Some of these games may instead be contested as scrimmages if both teams have not completed the required number of workouts. Thursday March 11 SOUTHERN SECTION NONLAGUE Anaheim vs. Garden Grove Santiago in Garden Grove, 7pm Anaheim Canyon in El Modena, 7pm Beckman vs. Laguna Hills in Tustin, 7pm Friday, March 12 SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTHILL LEAGUE Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7pm GOLDEN LEAGUE Antelope Valley in Palmdale, 7pm Highland at Eastside, 7 pm Knight on Quartz Hill, 7 p.m. Littlerock in Lancaster, 7pm PIONEER LEAGUE Lawndale in El Segundo, 7pm THE VALLEY LIGA OF SAN GABRIEL Paramount in Gahr, 7pm NONLAGUE Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes on the Costa Mesa, 7 pm Costa Mesa in Garden Grove, 7pm Dana Hills in Irvine, 7 p.m. Edison vs. Trabuco Hills on Huntington Beach, 3:30 PM Estancia at Ocean View, 7pm Spur at Tustin, 7 p.m. Garden Grove Pacifica in Fullerton, 7pm Irvine University in Portola, 7pm La Habra at Mission Viejo, 7pm Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra in Long Beach Cabrillo, 7pm Marina on Huntington Beach, 7pm Mayfair vs. Santa Margarita in Bellflower, 7pm Millikan and Los Alamitos, 7pm Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7pm Orange vs. Villa park in El Modena, 7 pm Rancho Alamitos in Westminster, 7pm Salesian at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7pm Santa Ana at Placentia Valencia, 7pm Servite in Damien, 7 pm Sonora at Crean Lutheran, 7pm St. Anthony vs. Lakewood at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7:00 PM St. Genevieve at Harvard-Westlake, 7 pm Sunny Hills vs. Fountain Valley in Buena Park, 7pm Trinity Classical Academy vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7pm Troy in El Toro, 7pm Yorba Linda in Newport Harbor, 7pm Saturday March 13 SOUTHERN SECTION GOLD COAST LIGA Viewpoint in Brentwood, 4pm NONLAGUE Norwalk at Dominguez, 1pm Paraclete at Oaks Christian, 7pm Sierra Canyon in St. John Bosco, 7:30 PM St. Francis in Mira Costa, 7 pm INTERSECTIONAL El Camino Real in Agoura, 7pm EXPRESS (8 MAN) LEAGUE Downey Calvary Chapel on Sage Hill, 3pm







