Southern California high school football schedule for week 1
WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Note: Some of these games may instead be contested as scrimmages if both teams have not completed the required number of workouts.
Thursday March 11
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLAGUE
Anaheim vs. Garden Grove Santiago in Garden Grove, 7pm
Anaheim Canyon in El Modena, 7pm
Beckman vs. Laguna Hills in Tustin, 7pm
Friday, March 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7pm
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Antelope Valley in Palmdale, 7pm
Highland at Eastside, 7 pm
Knight on Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Littlerock in Lancaster, 7pm
PIONEER LEAGUE
Lawndale in El Segundo, 7pm
THE VALLEY LIGA OF SAN GABRIEL
Paramount in Gahr, 7pm
NONLAGUE
Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes on the Costa Mesa, 7 pm
Costa Mesa in Garden Grove, 7pm
Dana Hills in Irvine, 7 p.m.
Edison vs. Trabuco Hills on Huntington Beach, 3:30 PM
Estancia at Ocean View, 7pm
Spur at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica in Fullerton, 7pm
Irvine University in Portola, 7pm
La Habra at Mission Viejo, 7pm
Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra in Long Beach Cabrillo, 7pm
Marina on Huntington Beach, 7pm
Mayfair vs. Santa Margarita in Bellflower, 7pm
Millikan and Los Alamitos, 7pm
Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7pm
Orange vs. Villa park in El Modena, 7 pm
Rancho Alamitos in Westminster, 7pm
Salesian at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7pm
Santa Ana at Placentia Valencia, 7pm
Servite in Damien, 7 pm
Sonora at Crean Lutheran, 7pm
St. Anthony vs. Lakewood at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7:00 PM
St. Genevieve at Harvard-Westlake, 7 pm
Sunny Hills vs. Fountain Valley in Buena Park, 7pm
Trinity Classical Academy vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7pm
Troy in El Toro, 7pm
Yorba Linda in Newport Harbor, 7pm
Saturday March 13
SOUTHERN SECTION
GOLD COAST LIGA
Viewpoint in Brentwood, 4pm
NONLAGUE
Norwalk at Dominguez, 1pm
Paraclete at Oaks Christian, 7pm
Sierra Canyon in St. John Bosco, 7:30 PM
St. Francis in Mira Costa, 7 pm
INTERSECTIONAL
El Camino Real in Agoura, 7pm
EXPRESS (8 MAN) LEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel on Sage Hill, 3pm
