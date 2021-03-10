Quarantine guidelines put an end to Grosse Pointe’s girls’ hockey

Quarantine regulations from the Wayne County Health Department and the state of Michigan have temporarily halted the season of all three Grosse Pointe girls hockey teams.

An affected player and coach of the University Liggett School hockey team quarantined the Knights until March 14. In the week leading up to the positive tests, the Knights came into contact with at least four other teams in the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League. As a result, a number of teams have also been quarantined.

The Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils also have a positive case of being quarantined until March 15th.

Fortunately, we didn’t get in touch with other teams at the time, so no one was shut down because of us. So far, all of our other coaches and players are healthy, said Grosse Pointe South head coach Hailee Craig.

And finally, girls’ hockey in Grosse Pointe was shut down completely on March 1, when the Normans got in touch with another team with a positive cause.

According to Grosse Pointe North head coach Casey Quick, none of his girls tested positive for COVID-19, but they were all removed from face-to-face school and quarantined for 14 days for all school-related activities.

“I don’t think it makes sense,” said Quick. None of the girls on our team are sick, all coaches have been vaccinated and it has been more than a week since we played the game. If masks, temperature controls, and vaccines work, why aren’t we allowed to practice again?

In the anger and frustration of yet another shutdown, senior captain Mia Cassar of Grosse Pointe North reached out on behalf of her team to defend the command.

According to Cassar, her team was heartbroken and frustrated to learn that they would be pulled away from their friends, schooling and extracurricular activities. My goal was to do everything I could to get our team back on the ice as soon as possible, Cassar said. We’ve tried to go through every loophole and have received word from the higher elevations in the district, but they continue to relay it to the health department. Their answer remains no.

The CDC guidelines state that to become infected, a person must be within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.

If someone tests positive on a team, I understand I have to pull the plug, Quick said. In hockey, you are not exposed to anyone for 15 minutes due to the speed and nature of the game. There are so many falsehoods and so much panic. The girls are upset and there is no reason why we should go into quarantine for 14 days if we took the necessary precautions to stay safe and all of them tested negative the week after our contact with the affected team.

Despite disappointment in a stagnant season, the coaches are doing everything they can to make sure their teams are prepared for the upcoming state tournament, which starts on March 18.

We plan to hit the ice once the quarantine period is over and the girls understand that if we do, it’s time to get to work, said Greg Paddison, head coach of the University Liggett School. Our girls know what is expected of them and they are not losing sight of our goals and expectations for this season.

Craig commented that on the way to playoffs, I think everyone is nervous. This is a year like no other. However, our girls have done their own workouts at home in their spare time and stay active. Nothing will actually replace being on the ice, but we do everything we can to minimize the effects of a two-week absence.

The first game back will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 13 between the Norsemen and Ann Arbor Pioneer at Veterans Ice Arena. The next day they play at 4pm at the Bloomfield Blackhawks in Orchard Lake Saint Marys.

Liggett will resume at 5:30 p.m. on March 15, against Washtenaw at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.