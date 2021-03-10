Sports
Quarantine guidelines put an end to Grosse Pointe’s girls’ hockey
Quarantine regulations from the Wayne County Health Department and the state of Michigan have temporarily halted the season of all three Grosse Pointe girls hockey teams.
An affected player and coach of the University Liggett School hockey team quarantined the Knights until March 14. In the week leading up to the positive tests, the Knights came into contact with at least four other teams in the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League. As a result, a number of teams have also been quarantined.
The Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils also have a positive case of being quarantined until March 15th.
Fortunately, we didn’t get in touch with other teams at the time, so no one was shut down because of us. So far, all of our other coaches and players are healthy, said Grosse Pointe South head coach Hailee Craig.
And finally, girls’ hockey in Grosse Pointe was shut down completely on March 1, when the Normans got in touch with another team with a positive cause.
According to Grosse Pointe North head coach Casey Quick, none of his girls tested positive for COVID-19, but they were all removed from face-to-face school and quarantined for 14 days for all school-related activities.
“I don’t think it makes sense,” said Quick. None of the girls on our team are sick, all coaches have been vaccinated and it has been more than a week since we played the game. If masks, temperature controls, and vaccines work, why aren’t we allowed to practice again?
In the anger and frustration of yet another shutdown, senior captain Mia Cassar of Grosse Pointe North reached out on behalf of her team to defend the command.
According to Cassar, her team was heartbroken and frustrated to learn that they would be pulled away from their friends, schooling and extracurricular activities. My goal was to do everything I could to get our team back on the ice as soon as possible, Cassar said. We’ve tried to go through every loophole and have received word from the higher elevations in the district, but they continue to relay it to the health department. Their answer remains no.
The CDC guidelines state that to become infected, a person must be within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
If someone tests positive on a team, I understand I have to pull the plug, Quick said. In hockey, you are not exposed to anyone for 15 minutes due to the speed and nature of the game. There are so many falsehoods and so much panic. The girls are upset and there is no reason why we should go into quarantine for 14 days if we took the necessary precautions to stay safe and all of them tested negative the week after our contact with the affected team.
Despite disappointment in a stagnant season, the coaches are doing everything they can to make sure their teams are prepared for the upcoming state tournament, which starts on March 18.
We plan to hit the ice once the quarantine period is over and the girls understand that if we do, it’s time to get to work, said Greg Paddison, head coach of the University Liggett School. Our girls know what is expected of them and they are not losing sight of our goals and expectations for this season.
Craig commented that on the way to playoffs, I think everyone is nervous. This is a year like no other. However, our girls have done their own workouts at home in their spare time and stay active. Nothing will actually replace being on the ice, but we do everything we can to minimize the effects of a two-week absence.
The first game back will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 13 between the Norsemen and Ann Arbor Pioneer at Veterans Ice Arena. The next day they play at 4pm at the Bloomfield Blackhawks in Orchard Lake Saint Marys.
Liggett will resume at 5:30 p.m. on March 15, against Washtenaw at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]